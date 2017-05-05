Uphold Professional Code Of Ethics, Ukah Tells Journalists

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Journalists have been advised to uphold their professional code of ethics at all times.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, gave the advice in a press statement to felicitate with Journalists in Delta State on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day celebrated yesterday with the theme “Critical Minds for Critical Times: Media’s Role in Advancing Peaceful, Just and Inclusive Societies”.

Mr. Ukah said when Journalists learn to work according to the ethics of the profession, they would enjoy the protection of the Constitution, which according to him, is strong enough to defend them.

The Commissioner expressed joy that Journalists enjoy freedom in the course of carrying out their jobs in the state, stating that the administration of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa had always maintained a cordial working relationship with the Press.

He said that Pressmen all over the world, and in particular our own environment, should learn to work according to the ethics of the business, stressing that if that is done, Pressmen will continue to enjoy freedom of the press because the constitution is strong enough to defend pressmen in the country.

“As a government, we are particularly happy because we have had a very good relationship with the media because we allowed them the freedom to do their job,” the Commissioner stated.

While paying glowing tribute to journalists who died in the course of duty, he encouraged practicing journalists to keep the flag flying by ensuring that they imbibe the ideals the fallen heroes stood for.

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

