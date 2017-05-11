Goodbye And Good Riddance: Delta Assembly Speaker, Monday Igbuya, Impeached *As Cairo Ojougboh Berates Okowa, Defends Igbuya

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In what could be termed “good riddance” in the legislature, the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker, Hon. Monday Ovwigho Igbuya has been impeached.

His unpredicted impeachement was carefully hatched by the legislators in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, May 11, 2017, during a session of the state House of Assembly.

Igbuya’s impeachment was signed by 22 out of the 29 members of the state’s legislative assembly.

Igbuya was immediately replaced with the lawmaker representing Okpe constituency, Sheriff Oborevwori as the new speaker.

The House at the plenary presided over by Deputy Speaker, Rt Hon Friday Osanebi, also sacked Hon Tim Owhofere as majority leader and elected Hon Johnson Erijo in his place.

Earlier moves to impeach Igbuya in the past were scuttled due to leakeages of classified information in the plot.

A Delta Assembly legislator who pleaded anonimity is quoted to have said: “Igbuya is known to have negated the rules of the House and has portrayed the leadership of the House in bad light by openly jettisoning laws made by the legislature to suit his personal interest.”

Meanwhile, embattled Igbuya instead of reacting from his hideout, has instead issued a statement signed on behalf of the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Cairo Ojougboh.

The statement made available to Blank NEWS Online by Henry Ebireri, media aide to the ousted speaker also indicates that Igbuya has been a clog in wheel of progress in the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration.

Governor Okowa is an avowed supporter of the Markafi led faction against that of Sherrif in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The statement signed by Mr. B Alli, Personal Assistant to the Deputy National Chairman, PDP reads:

“The attention of Hon. Cairo Ojougboh, the Deputy National Chairman of the PDP have been drawn to the criminal removal of Hon. Monday Igbuya as Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Asaba.

“Dr. Cairo Ojougboh in a statement issued in Abuja today, 11th May, 2017 has advised Hon. Monday Igbuya not to despair that his removal is a victory for his person and the genuine democratic forces in Delta state. He also says that Igbuya was removed from office because he accompanied His Excellency, Chief James Ibori to visit the governor and good people of Bayelsa State. His problem with Gov. Okowa started immediately after that visit but we must state that Hon. Monday Igbuya has served creditably well and we are proud of his services to the people of Delta State.

“Gov. Okowa should be reminded that power belongs to God and that it is transient. He should also be reminded that eight years is not forever and therefore, be mindful of how he treats people while in power.”

*Facts about Delta State House of Assembly Speaker’s impeachment process…

– The impeachment process occurred as early as 6:am;

– 22 Members signed the Impeachment Notice;

– 21 Members plus the Clerk of the House were present at the sitting;

– The Assembly premises was reported to be cordoned off by Armedpersonnel.

– The Members moved to the Government House to meet with Governor Okowa just after the Impeachment.

– Delta State House of Assembly workers are in a jubilant mood;

– Activities at the Delta State Government House has been grounded as negotiations are currently on-going;

– The Sitting was presided over by the Deputy Speaker;

– The impeached speaker has been slapped with a three months suspension;

– The Majority Leader, Barr. Tim Ohwofere was also suspended. The Length of the suspension not yet confirmed but reports indicates that he was hammered with an indefinite suspension;

– Hon. Johnson Erijo now Majority leader of Delta State house of Assembly;

– Reasons for the impeachment not yet revealed but might not be so far from the recent face-off between some top members in the House.

