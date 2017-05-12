Tension In Delta: Ossissa Youths Barricade Road Over Killing Of 6 Persons By Fulani Herdsmen

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



can authoritatively report that tension has enveloped parts of Delta state as youths in Ossissa, Ndokwa East local government area of the state have taken up arms in protest against Fulani herdsmen for allegedly killing six persons in the community.

A source at Ossissa disclosed that the incident of the killing, allegedly carried out by the Fulani herdsmen took place on Thursday, May 11, 2017, which spurred youths in the peace loving community to come all out in search for the armed Fulani herdsmen, who launched a surprise attack on unsuspecting members of the community.

As at the time of filing this report, the Ossissa end of the Asaba-Ughelli express road was partially barricaded while vehicles were searched to fish out herdsmen who may be hiding in any of the vehicles, but under the watch of Military and police personnel as well as other security operatives drafted to the scene to restore normalcy.

A number of private and commercial vehicles were stuck at the Nsukwa junction, having heard of the blockade while others plied alternative routes to their various destinations, yet in fear.

When Blank NEWS Online visited the scene of the barricade at 10:45 am, a number of security personnel were on ground to ward off any form of mayhem on innocent travellers.

Many of the aggrieved youths who expressed their dismay at the handling of the nefarious activities of the deadly herdsmen by governments were armed with clubs and cutlasses as they conducted a stop and search on vehicles for hiding herdsmen.

When contacted on phone, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Andrew Aniamaka said he was awaiting detailed report from the DCO Ashaka Division, adding the the AC Operations was already on ground in Ossissa with his men to ensure normalcy.

