Couples Urged To Embrace God’s Virtues In Marriage *As Gov. Okowa, Wife, Others Attend 2017 Couples Forum

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The 2017 Couples’ Forum, organizd by the 05 Initiative, a pet project of the wife of Delta state governor, Dame Edith Okowa has held in Asaba, with a call on couples to adhere strictly to the counsel of God in strengthening marriages.

The counselling programme tagged, Couples’ Forum with the theme: “Contemporary Family Issues And God’s Counsel For Marriage” which held at the Unity Hall, Government House, Asaba on Monday, May 15, 2017 was attended by the Governor of Delta state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, members of the state executive council, the legislature as well as top government functionaries with their better halves.

Giving the first biblical talk from passages drawn from the books of Psalms 127:3, Psalms 11:3, Matthew 6:23 and Genesis 8:22, Rev. Ejebe Eme who enjoined couples to always set their priorities right by sowing the right seed for good harvest and expounding in wisdom, which accordijg to him is pivotal in marriage, said the bane of marriage breakups is default value system, lack of trust and less time for children upbringing.

Evangelist Nnamdi Eze, who gave the second talk from Hebrew 13:4, Malachi 2:13-14, Genesis 2:18,25 and Ephesians 5:21-23, advised couples not to neglect God’s counsel for marriage because faithful companionship built on Godly foundation cannot be faulted.

While encouraging couples to always exhibit the culture of openness and transparency in their marriage, the marriage counselor extolled the virtues set out by God for man and woman, saying it is the only standard for a successful union.

He further revealed that God’s charge to couples include keeping marriage vows, fear of God by not hurting one’s partner, celebrating strength of partners by tolerating each other’s weaknesses, giving attention to one’s family and giving adequate attention to children for posterity.

Delta State Governor Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Wife Dame Edith Okowa, Wife of the Deputy Governor Mrs Ebierin Otuaro , Secretary to the State Government Hon Festus Agas and Wife Kevwe Agas, Head Of Service Sir Reginald Bayoko, Chief Of Staff Hon Tam Brisibe, Delta State Lawmakers, State Executive Council Members and others attended 05 Initiative 2017 Couples Forum Organized by Delta First Lady Dame Edith Okowa.

Highlight of the colourful and well attended event was praise and worship, hymnal rendition, interactive session as well as prayers for families, government and people of Delta state.

The Couples Forum organized by the 05 Initiative, however coincided with annual World Family Day, a global initiative by the United Nations General Assembly to draw attention to the various problems facing the family.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given toas the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements