FMC Joint Health Sector Union Protest Against Non Payment Of Emoluments By Federal Ministry Of Finance

The Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU), Federal Medical Center (FMC), Asaba Chapter, has registered a protest against the maltreatment of it’s Union members by Officials of Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, over non payment of their outstanding entitlements.

In a protest letter, addressed to the Hon. Minister, Federal Ministry of Finance, Abuja, with attention to the Director, Presidential Initiative On Continuous Audit (PICA), Abuja, the leader of the group, Comrade Akinlaye Davidson expressed concern that while health workers in FMC Asaba are being owed salaries and promotion arrears, other health institutions in the same ministry have been paid these monies till date.

Comrade Akinlaye also listed some of the entitlements owed the workers to include October 2016 salary, illegal deductions made in December, 2014 salary, promotion arrears for 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively, in addition to other maltreatments as reasons for the protest.

In a protest letter by the Union, titled: PROTEST AGAINST MALTREATMENT OF WORKERS AT FMC ASABA DELTA STATE BY OFFICIALS OF FEDERAL MINISTRY OF FINANCE ABUJA and dated Monday, 15th May, 2017, the aggrieved workers called for speedy intervention to prevent breakdown of the industrial harmony existing in FMC Asaba.

Part of the protest letter reads: “In view of these developments, we the workers of Federal Medical Center Asaba under the umbrella of Joint Health Workers Union (JOHESU), register our displeasure but remain peaceful and resolute on the believe that The Honourable Minister, Director, Presidential Initiative on Continuous Audit (PICA) and all concerned’s attention will be drawn to this and take speedy actions to mitigate the sufferings of our members due to nonpayment of these monies.

“It is our firm believe that the government of change is not about short-changing any particular institution. ”What is sauce for the goose is also good for the gander.”

