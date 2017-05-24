Happening Now: School of Health Technology, Ofuoma Boils Over Tuition Hike *Situation Receiving Attention –Ejakpovi

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –Albert OGRAKA:



CHAIRMAN, Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Ofuoma (DESCOHTECH), Dr. (Pharm.) Nelson Ejakpovi, may have run into troubled waters, following the ongoing massive protest by students over an alleged tuition hike.

Blank NEWS Online can authoritatively report that the aggrieved students thronged out in the early hours of Wednesday, May 24, 2017 demanding for a reverse in the 100 percent increase of the school charges, aside other fees.

The students, who had securely locked the gates of the school have also mounted a barricade to bar the school authorities from gaining entrance into the school premises while those who are already in the school compound are locked in.

They have also lamended the ordeal they have been plunged into by the education policies of the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa administration, claiming that the policies does not reflect the “prosperity for all” slogan of the state government.

A protesting student told Blank NEWS Online that, “The state government has unilaterally increased our school fees from N17, 000 to N35, 000. How do they want us to cope.”

Several attempts made by Blank NEWS Online to contact the Chairman of the institution’s Governing Council, Mr. Nelson Ejakpovi between 09:00am and 09:30am proved abortive as his phones were switched off.

The Commissioner for Higher Education, Mr. Jude Sinebe could not also be reached for comments.

Meanwhile, the Provost of the Delta State College of Health Technology, Ofuoma-Ughelli, Dr. (Mrs.) Agnes Olojoba has appealed for calm among the students. She addressed them at about 09:45 am while lecturers and staffs of the institution are still outside the school gate.

However, Chairman Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Ofuoma (DESCOHTECH), Dr. (Pharm.) Nelson Ejakpovi told Blank NEWS Online at 10:00am that:

“The situation is receiving attention, I don’t think it’s much to worry about. It was all bothered on communication breakdown. Thanks a lot.”

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

However, Chairman, Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Ofuoma (DESCOHTECH), Dr. (Pharm.) Nelson Ejakpovi,at 10: 00am told Blank NEWS Online that:

“The situation is receiving attention, I don’t think it’s much to worry about. It was all bothered on communication breakdown. Thanks a lot.”

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements