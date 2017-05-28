See How Wife Of Delta Governor, Dame Edith Okowa Turned “Chef” On Children’s Day

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



It was funfare for Children in Delta State, as Wife of Delta State Governor and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, turned “Chef” by personally cooking and serving food at the 2017 National Children’s Day celebration held at the Cenotaph in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Saturday, May 27, 2017.

Dame Edith Okowa, who used her pet programme, O5 Initiative to provide food and refreshment for the children, said her service to humanity is borne out of the desire to advocate for the Right of the African Child to education, health care and protection as leaders of tomorrow.

She said the International Children’s Day is a reminder for renewed commitment towards the welfare and protection of children and teaching them to live by good ideals and Godly counselling.

“Children’s Day reminds us of the rights of children because they are the leaders of tomorrow who deserve much respect, special care, affordable education, good health care and protection from parents and guardians.”

The governor’s wife who personally served food and drinks to the children from various schools, noted that her pet project, 05 Initiative is also engaged in providing health care services through establishment of sickle cell clinics, visits to prison inmates, assisting orphans in orphanage homes, providing for less privileged women and clothing the naked, especially in public schools across the state.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa also reiterated his administration’s commitment to continue to provide conducive teaching and learning environment for children in the state.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Mr Chiedu Ebie, said children needed to be armed with the relevant technical and vocational skills, stressing that good education remained one of the greatest assets that could be bequeathed to them.

He described education as the best protection for the future of children, saying they represented a sound and strong nation, adding: “Today’s children are responsible citizens of tomorrow, especially as foundation of knowledge, skills and attitudes are laid in this responsible period.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration “Child Protection and Sustainable Development Goals and Opportunities” Governor Okowa said that it did not only address the role of adults towards children but brought to mind the sacred duties parents and guardian owed their children and wards.

He said the Day was also meant for the sick, challenged and deprived children. “On this occasion, we should also remember those children who are sick, disabled, abused and unhappy. We should not only spare thoughts for these ones, we should take bold steps towards alleviating their suffering, protecting and making necessary sacrifice for their comfort. They deserve special care and attention”, the governor stated.

The high points of the celebration were the match past, cultural displays and award of prizes to schools that came tops. The awards were presented by Mr. Chiedu Ebie (Commissioner for Education), Mr. Vincent Uduaghan (Commissioner for Transport), Mr. Patrick Ukah (Commissioner for Information), Mr. Kingsley Emu (Economic Planning) and Mr. Mofe Pirah respectively.



