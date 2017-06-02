Dame Okowa Celebrates 56th Birthday Anniversary With Prisons Inmates, Orphans In Delta *Enjoins Youths To Embrace Christ’s Virtues

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The wife of the governor of Delta state and founder of 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, on Thursday, June 01, 2017 celebrated her 56th birthday anniversary with inmates of the five Prisons in the state.

The governor’s wife also paid to secure the release of the Prisons inmate who were unable to afford payment for court fines.

At the Kwale Prisons in Ndokwa West local government area, Dame Edith Okowa who lamented the high number of youths in the prison, urged the youths to surrender their lives to Christ as God loved them.

She disclosed that the essense of celebrating with the inmates was to help in converting them to become Christians, hence the increasing love for money, position and fame had been a societal problem, mostly among youths.

Meanwhile, the Delta state Comptroller of Prisons, Mr. Sam Iyeora who was represented by Mr. Eugene Nwanze said the state Prison Command appreciates the charitable works of Dame Okowa to the prisons through the 05 Initiative project by paying fines for inmates, the expanded water project, medical supplies, electricity generating sets, among others.

At the Kwale Prison, the Deputy Comptroller of Prisons, Mr. Charles Ogwude congratulated the Governor’s wife on her 56th birthday while Dame Okowa later presented food items, clothing, toiletries and bibles after she had paid court fines for the release of some inmates which was culminated with cutting of the birthday cake.

Earlier, the governor’s wife was honoured by staff of her office with a surprise birthday party where she advised Delans to yield completely to Jesus Christ, adding that she enjoys impacting positively on peoples lives.

While the Chaplain, Government House Chapel, Asaba, Rev. Charles Osemene urged more persons to become ambassadors of Christ, the Permanent Secretary, Government House, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje; elder brother to the governor’s wife, Mr. Edward Mekwunye and the sister-in-law, Ezinne Ebegboni, among other dignitaries described Dame Okowa as compassionate, humble, accommodating and God fearing.

The further urged her not to relent in her efforts at giving succour to the less privileged in the state.

Recall that the Governor of Delta state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has accompanied his wife, Dame Edith Okowa to the morning service at the Government House Chapel for prayers and thanksgiving.

The Wives of Delta State House of Assembly Members Led by the wife of the Delta State House of Assembly Speaker Mrs Tobore Sheriff Oborevworiri had also visited The wife of the Delta State Governor Dame Edith Okowa at the State Government House Asaba to celebrate her 56th Birthday.

