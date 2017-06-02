DELTA POLYTECHNICS VS DELTA GOVT: ACADEMIC ACTIVITIES GROUNDED *AS ASUP EMBARKS ON INDEFINITE STRIKE ACTION

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:

LECTURERS in the three polytechnics in Delta State, under the aegis of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, have begun an indefinite strike action over unresolved labour issues with the state government.

The lectures are also accusing the state government of unduly dismissing the ASUP chairman of Delta State Polytechnic, Oghwashi-Uku, Tobechukwu Ogidi. The union, in a statement by the President and Public Relations Officer of the state polytechnic Otefe-Oghara, Collins Oniyemofe and Nyore Mowarin respectively, said: “The purpose of the strike is to drive home our demands with the state government over unresolved labour disputes. “At this latitude, the union has directed its members to withdraw their services.”

The demands, according to the union, include the non- implementation of the Revised Scheme of Service for Polytechnics and other similar tertiary institutions in Nigeria and resumption of promotion from CONTESS 11 to 13 that was abruptly stopped without recourse. Others are the non- implementation of Migration of Technologists on CONTISS 12 and above since 2009, non implementation of Migration of staff on CONTISS 11 and below, non-payment of promotion arrears since 2014, unlawful withholding of cooperative cheques and union dues as well as the acquisition of Ph.D as prerequisite for promotion to the post of chief lecturer even without prior notice.

*Courtesy: Vanguard

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements