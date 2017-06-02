Job Creation: STEPreneurs Trained in Plumbing; Furniture & Upholstery and ICT Services Receive Starter Packs In Delta

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In continuation of the handing out of starter packs to beneficiaries of its job creation programmes, the Delta State Government has established STEPreneurs trained in Plumbing; Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Services and Furniture & Upholstery in their enterprises.The 83 beneficiaries all youths were trained for six months by the State Government under its Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP).Presenting the starter packs to the beneficiaries, the State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated them for the successful completion of their trainings in different training centres across the state.Governor Okowa said the various successes recorded in the job creation programmes are indications of a promise fulfilled, pointing out that the programme is well thought out right from the inception of his administration. He said the programme is built on integrity and discipline.Represented by the State Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, Governor Okowa stated that the STEPreneurs trained for three months have all received their starter packs to begin their enterprises, stressing that the handing out of starter packs to those in Plumbing, Upholstery and ICT Services marks the establishment of those trained for six months.According to him, “This is a turning point for you, the end of a phase and the beginning of another phase. It is hoped that this phase will trigger you to the place we want you to be, which is the place of success”While stating that their starter packs are of two components, namely a Non-Repayable Job Creation Grant and a Repayable Microcredit, he said 65 STEPreneurs in ICT Services were established with a HP Laptop; a Sumec Firman 2900 Generator; a Printer LaserJet HP 130A; a Micro Workstation Tool Kit; a #100,000.00 Cash Allowance and three months stipend of #10,000.00 per month.15 STEPreneurs in Plumbing received a Threading Dice and Accessories; Drilling Machine; Standing Vice”; Shifting Spanner (12”); Hack Saw (Iron Head); Saw Blade (Sandflex Roll); Big Trowel; Head Pan; Hammer; Chisel; Tapping Hammer; Spade (Elephant); Plumbs; Pipe Range, 2 pieces; #100,000.00 Cash Allowance and three months stipend of #10,000.00 per month.In the same vein, the starter packs for 3 STEPreneurs in Furniture and Upholstery were a Sewing Machine (Protes Brand for Leather); a Sumec Firman 2900 Generator; a Drilling Machine (Bosch, 13mm); Screwing Machine (Raider); Manual Spray Machine GX 160 5HP; Hand Held Plaining Machine=Iron Jack RSI Plane No 4); Hand Saw; Hammer; 25ft Tape; 12” G-Clamp; 10” Tirman Snip Scissors; Chisel, Pinches; #100,000.00 Cash Allowance and three months stipend of #10,000.00 per month.He disclosed that the Office of the Chief Job creation officer in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring would organize a world class fair for YAGEPreneurs and STEPreneurs to showcase their products, challenging them to be innovative and creative so as to market their products and services to the world.Also, the Honourable Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Barr. (Mrs) Mary Iyasere, admonished the beneficiaries to make good use of their starter packs in order to sustain and grow their business to become great entrepreneurs.She said the State Government has fulfilled his promise to them, urging them to play their own role well by justifying the confidence reposed in them and to satisfy their customers which according to her is the secret of business success.On his part, the Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and a member of the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring, Comrade Ifeanyi Egwueyenga likened them to the Biblical profitable servants, advising them to work hard to double their capital investment.Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Adjohwenyo Igho, who hails from Ethiope East Local Government Area and was trained in ICT Services, expressed their profound gratitude to the State Government and all relevant stakeholders who made the programme a success, with a pledge to work hard to grow their enterprises and to contribute meaningfully to the development of Delta State.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements