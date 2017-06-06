Job Creation: 50 PwD Entrepreneurs Receive Starter Packs In Delta

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:

Persons with disabilities (PwDs) trained under the Delta State Government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) have been presented with starter packs to begin their enterprises.

Presenting the starter packs to the beneficiaries, the State Governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, congratulated them for the successful completion of their three months training, urging them to put their starter packs into good use in order to become great entrepreneurs.

Governor Okowa said 23 of them were enrolled under the Youth Agricultural Enterpreneurs Programme (YAGEP), while 27 are in STEP- Hairdressing and Makeover, Shoemaking, Aluminium Works and Barbing.

He added that their participation in the programme is a proof that the State Government under his watch operates an all-inclusive government in line with his policy of “Strategic Wealth Creation and Provision of Jobs for all Deltans.”

Represented by the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, Governor Okowa said he is particularly happy his government is carrying everybody along in the STEP/YAGEP initiative, stating that the handing out of grants of full package starter packs, #100,000.00 and transport allowance to PwDs is in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

He charged them to take advantage of the world class business exhibition and fair to be organized by the Office of the Chief Job creation officer in collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency and the Directorate of Youth Monitoring and Mentoring for YAGEPreneurs and STEPreneurs.

He challenged them to be innovative and creative so as to market/showcase their products and services to the world as a proof of their ability during the business exhibition.

On her part, the Honourable Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, Rev Omatsola Williams, commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for including PwDs in the State Government’s job creation programmes.

According to her, fifty PwDs who are the first set of PwDs enrolled in the programme were selected from the twenty five local government areas of the state at the ratio of two per local government.

While assuring them of government’s support at all times, she charged them to work hard to sustain and grow their businesses so that they can be good ambassadors of the job creation scheme like their other counterparts whose success stories are testimonials at the on-going Governor’s Town Hall Meetings across the state.

Responding on behalf of other beneficiaries, Augustina Airenogbuan from Illah in Oshimili North Local Government Area, expressed their gratitude to the State Government for including PwDs in the programme, saying “We are overwhelmed and filled with joy. Governor Okowa has given us a sense of belonging and the reason to live.”

