RECESSION: DELTA GOVT PLOTS TO FISH OUT GHOST WORKERS IN LG COUNCILS *COMMENCES ELECTRONIC ATTENDANCE REGISTER FOR STAFF

It is no longer news that Delta state government, under the governance of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is grappling with the premonition on how to either assist or pay up salaries of local government workers. What is news now is how would the SMART governor achieve this under the current economic meltdown and attendant recession in the state and country.

Meanwhile, most staff of local governments in the state have developed angst against the government for initiating this plot to downsize workers, even as they point accusing fingers at the governor, who had vehemently urged them to carry their own cross.

A statement sstatement signed by Mr. Paul Osahor, Director of information in Delta state give details on how to achieve this feat:

“It is hereby announced for the information of the general public particularly staff of the Unified Local Government Service and Local Government Education Authorities in Delta State, that in continuation of the ongoing Staff Verification Exercise in Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities across the 25 Local Government Areas of the State, the Delta State Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) and the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) have commenced the Electronic Attendance Register (Clock-in and clock-out) for Staff of Local Government Councils and Local Government Education Authorities in the State.

The aim of the exercise is to enhance effective, accurate and timely record keeping in the State Unified Local Government Service Local Government Education Authority and not to witch hunt or victimize the staff of the Local Government Councils nor the primary school teachers.

All staff are expected in this new system, to clock in with thick finger print upon resumption of duty in the morning, after the long break and clock out at the close of work.

The Delta State Civil Service Commission shall monitor the exercise and ensure compliance in the various Local Government Councils, while the State Universal Education (SUBEB) will monitor and ensure compliance in the Local Government Education Authorities.

Accordingly, staff and stakeholders in the State Unified Local Government Service and the Local Government Education Authorities are by this announcement enjoined to abide by this directive and to work closely with relevant authorities for the successful implementation of the new system in order to actualise the government’s commitment to ensure efficiency in the local government Service and Local Government Education Authorities.”

