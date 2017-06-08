Legislative Score-Card: Delta Speaker Commends Gov. Okowa’s Benevolence ***Pledges To Make Laws For Common Good Of Deltans

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori has commended the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for inspiring the co-operative spirit existing between various arms of Government in Delta State.

Oborevwori who stated this during a press briefing to mark the Second anniversary of the Sixth Assembly on Thursday, June 7, 2017, promised that the legislature would reciprocate the benevolent and supportive attitude of the Executive arm by giving prompt attention to passage of bills.

“I want to commend His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, the Governor of Delta State for his support to the Sixth Assembly. I promise that the Legislature would continue to maintain a cordial working relationship with the Executive arm of Government.”

He also noted that the legislature’s vision for Deltans is to ensure that the Assembly is on one page by making laws and performing oversight functions for the delivery of democracy dividends to the people of the state, insisting that “The House is one and intact.”

The Speaker stated that as members of the Sixth Assembly, they will continue to keep faith with their core duty of law making which is aimed at promoting order and good governance in Delta State, adding that the Sixth Assembly of the State is determined to improve on its performances as it enters the Third Legislative year.

“In the next parliamentary years, the House will ensure that it retains its focus. It will engage in deliberations and matters that would improve the fortune of Deltans.

“We are aware that Deltans are looking forward to the delivery of more dividends of democracy, and it is in our place to make that happen. Despite the harsh economic situation which has affected service delivery, the House remains committed to providing effective representation to our constituencies. We cannot afford to fail our people. We will continue to do that which is expected of us as lawmakers.”

He said that the House, under his leadership has continued to move on against all odds despite a few legislative challenges, which had been put to rest.

” I want to state here that as an arm of Government, the House has undergone some challenges. But by God’s grace, we have scaled the hurdles. Despite the May 11, 2017 unavoidable change in the Leadership of the House, Deltans should be rest assured that Members are united more than ever to take on the task ahead.”

Highlighting the achievements of the House within its Second legislative year, the Speaker disclosed that the House received a total of 34 Bills with 12 of the Bills already assented to and 6 awaiting the Governor’s assent.

“I wish to place on record that the Sixth assembly has performed credibly well by all standards. The house received a total of Thirty-Four (34) bills, of which, Ten (10) were Executive and twenty-Four (24) were Private Member Bills. A total of Twelve (12) Bills have been assented to while Six (6) Bills are awaiting assent; and Seventeen (17) Bills are at committee stage.”

The Bills Assented to during the Second year include; Delta State Economic planning Council (Amendment) Law, 2015; Delta State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law, 2016; Delta State Security Trust Fund (Amendment) Law, 2016; Delta State Anti-Kidnapping and Hostage Taking law, 2016; Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism law, 2016 and Delta State Scholarship Board law, 2016.

Others are, Delta State Structures for Signage and Advertisement agency Law, 2015; Delta State Public procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015; Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs (Amendment) Law, 2016; Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Law, 2016; Delta State Appropriation Law, 2017 and Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency (Amendment) Law 2017.

A SPEECH BY THE SPEAKER, DELTA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, RT. HON. (CHIEF) SHERIFF F. O. OBOREVWORI (JP) MNIM, AT THE PRESS BRIEFING TO MARK THE SECOND ANNIVERSARY OF THE 6TH ASSEMBLYOF THE DELTA HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY ON THURSDAY, JUNE 8, 2017.

Gentlemen of the Press,

On behalf of my distinguished colleagues, I gladly welcome you to this press briefing on the activities of the House in the past one year as we mark the second anniversary of the Sixth (6th) assembly.

Let me start by appreciating your role as members of the fourth estate of the realm in promoting the activities and deliberations of the House.

The role of the press in a democratic dispensation cannot be over emphasized; that is why the Legislative arm of Government holds the media in a very high esteem. I want to express our gratitude to the media for their coverage of the activities of the House. We, however,enjoin our vibrant journalists in Delta State to shun speculative stories that would erode their credibility. Let me implore our gentlemen of the Press to always cross-check their facts from our offices which are indeed open to them before going to Press.

I want to state here that as an arm of Government, the House has

undergone some challenges. But by God’s grace, we have scaled the hurdles. Despite the May 11, 2017 unavoidable change in the

Leadership of the House, Deltans should be rest assured that Members are united more than ever to take on the task ahead.

As members of the Sixth Assembly, we will continue to keep faith with our duties of law making aimed at promoting order and good

governance in Delta State. �

It is in pursuant of our role as lawmakers and representatives of our people, I wish to place on record that the Sixth Assembly has performed credibly well by all standards. I now present our score card during the period under review:

1. The House received a total of thirty four (34) bills, of which, ten

(10) were Executive and twenty four (24) were Private Member

Bills.

2. A total of Twelve (12) Bills have been assented to

3. Six (6) Bills are awaiting assent; and

4. Seventeen (17) Bills are at committee stage.

Bills Assented to include

1. Delta State Economic Planning Council (Amendment ) Law, 2015;

2. Delta State Advisory council on the Prerogative of Mercy Law,

2016;

3. Delta State Security Trust Fund (Amendment ) Law; 2016

4. Delta State Anti-Kidnapping and Hostage Taking Law, 2016;

5. Delta State Anti-Terrorism and Anti-Cultism Law, 2016;

6. Delta State Scholarship Board Law, 2016;

7. Delta State Structures for Signage and Advertisement Agency Law,

2015;

8. Delta State Public Procurement Commission Agency Law, 2015;

9. Delta State Traditional Rulers and Chiefs (Amendment) Law, 2016;

10. Delta State Schools of Nursing and Midwifery Law, 2016;

11. Delta State Appropriation Law, 2017

12. Delta State Structure for Signage and Advertisement Agency

(Amendment )Law 2017�

The Following Bills Are Awaiting Assent:

1. Delta State Bureau for Lands Instrument Preparation Charges Bill,

2015

2. Delta State Agency for Control of HIV/AIDS Bill, 2016

3. Delta State Investment Development Agency Bill, 2016

4. Delta State Agricultural and Rural Development Authority

(Amendment) Bill, 2017

5. Delta State College of Education Mosogar Bill, 2016

6. Delta State Administration of Criminal Justice Bill, 2016

Bills At Committee Stages are:

1. Delta State Collection of Metal/Steel Scraps fees Bill, 2015

2. Delta State Consumer Rights Protection Agency Bill, 2016

3. Delta State Illegal and Unauthorised Collection of Levy and

Extortion (Prohibition) Bill, 2016

4. Delta State Centre for Rural and Social Development Studies

Otorho, Abraka, Bill, 2017

5. Discrimination Against Persons with Disability Bill, 2016

6. Delta State Regulatory Committee for the Registration of all

Equipment Leases Bill, 2017

7. Delta State Bureau for Statistics Bill, 2017

8. Delta State Hotels and Restaurants Bill, 2016

9. Delta State Internal Revenue Consolidated (Amendment) Bill,

2016

10. Delta State Special Offences Court Bill, 2016

11. Delta State Forestry Development (Private Participation) and

Forestry Trust Fund Bill, 2016

12. Delta State Nomadic Cattle Rearing Control Bill, 2016

13. Delta State Water Bill, 2016�

14. Delta State Private Education Institution Bill, 2016

15. Delta State Environmental Management Bill, 2016

16. Delta State Regulation of Smoking in Public Places Bill, 2016

17. Delta State Consumption Tax Bill, 2017

Other Bills are at various stages, either in first or second reading.

Two (2) bills were withdrawn by leave of the House while one (1)

failed at first reading.

Gentlemen of the Press, the House of Assembly is aware that Deltans are looking forward to the delivery of more dividends of democracy, and it is in our place to make that happen. Despite the harsh economic situation which has affected service delivery, the House remains committed to providing effective representation to our constituencies. We cannot afford to fail our people. We will continue to do that which is expected of us as lawmakers.

I want to commend His Excellency, Senator, Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi

Okowa, the Governor of Delta State for his support to the Sixth

Assembly. His favourable disposition towards the progress of this House is essentially inspired by the co-operative spirit existing between various arms of government in Delta State. On our part, we will continue to reciprocate the benevolent attitude of the Executive arm by giving prompt attention to passage of bills. In a speech I delivered after my emergence as Speaker, I promised that the Legislature would continue to maintain a cordial working relationship with the Executive arm of Government. I restate that promise here today.

We are determined more than ever to improve on our performance

as we enter into the third legislative year. �

In the next parliamentary years, the House will ensure that it retains its focus. It will engage in deliberations and matters that would improve the fortune of Deltans.

Finally, let me thank my distinguished colleagues for their

unflinching support and perseverance in the way they have

conducted themselves as we march towards the attainment of our

laid down goals. In the same vein, I want to extend gratitude to the Clerk and Staff of the Assembly for their wonderful cooperation. We will remain resolute in our collective goal of providing effective representation. We will continue to engage and consult with our people to allow them participate fully in the legislative process.

Distinguished gentlemen of the Press, permit me to once again thank you for the support given to the House during the year under review.

This unique support by the Press has been steady and unconditional, and we encourage you to always assist the House to play its constitutional role.

God Bless Delta State House of Assembly

God Bless Delta State

God Bless Nigeria

Thank you.

