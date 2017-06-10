Delta Govt Approves Award Of Contractor-Financed Road Project, Additional 7 Others

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The Delta State Government has approved the award of a contractor-financed road project to Mutual Commitment Company Limited, in addition to the award of contracts for seven other roads across the three Senatorial Districts of the state.

The company is to handle the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Umunede/Otolokpo/Ute-Okpu/Ekuku-Agbor/Ndemili/Obeti/Umutu Road in Ika North East, Ika South, Ndokwa West and Ukwuani Local Government Areas.

This decision was taken on Tuesday during the State Executive Council meeting held in Government House, Asaba.

According to the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, the approvals are in fulfilment of the electioneering campaign promises made by the state Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

The EXCO also approved the variation of the contract for the construction of Joseph Ebolo and Madonna School Road in Asaba because of additional work to be carried out by the contractor.

Other roads approved are the rehabilitation and asphalt overlay of Obutobo 1 – Obutobo 11 – Sokeboluo – Yokri Road in Burutu Local Government Area, rehabilitation of Jesse/Boboroku Road in Ethiope West and the rehabilitation of Issele – Uku (from Obi’s Palace junction) to Onicha Ugbo Road in Aniocha North.

Mr. Ukah further stated that the EXCO further approved the construction of Ovivi-Olomu/Egodo Road, Ughelli South, construction of Okwagbe/Otutuama/Esaba Road (Phase 1: from Okwagbe to first bridge) in Ughelli South and the construction of Okotomi Road/Obi Okonkwo Crescent/Pato Okonkwo Chukwuemeka Lane/part of Samuel Dietake Street/Diokpa Bishop Odu Street, off Okpanam Road, in Oshimili North Local Government Area.

