2019 ELECTIONS: DELTA SPEAKER, OBOREVWORI TELLS PDP LEADERS TO WIN MORE SOULS

THE Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has called on leaders of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in Sapele Local Government Area of the State to go back to their wards and units and more members for the party just as he appealed to them to live in unity and sustain the thriving peace in the area.

He made the call on Tuesday when he played host to members of Team Okowa Again 2019 from Sapele, led by Hon Austin Ayemidejor at the Press Centre of the State Assembly Complex.

According to the Speaker, despite the paucity of funds bedeviling the economy, the state Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa has not reneged on bringing to fruition his campaign promises even as he assured Deltans of more as the government proceed through the second half of the dispensation.

The Speaker who was flanked by Rt. Hon. Martins Okonta, Hon Tim Owhefere, Hon. Pat Ajudua, Hon. Festus Okoh, Hon. Eric Oharisi, Hon Emeka Elekeokwuri and Hon Evance Ivwurie, commended the group for their dexterity and promised to support them, urging them to forgive and forget any grievance between them.

“On June 23, 2017, we are coming to Sapele for a mega rally. It is only in unity we can stand. We will continue to support this team. I am aware of what the Governor is doing in Sapele. We must continue to support him. I am amazed with the crowd. We must increase our quantum of political evangelism. We must go back to our wards and units to win more souls for our Party. If by 2019 the people that came here today work in their own area, they canvass in their area for votes, I believe that the result we got in 2015 will be a child’s play because 2019 will be something else.

“What we want is Peace, we have that peace in Sapele and we want to sustain that peace. I want us to live together. The kingdom is one, Okpe today is one, we have only one King and the people there live together and we love ourselves. We should sustain this unity.

“I am aware of what the state governor is doing in Sapele, the dualization and others. Some jobs are ongoing and some have also been completed and I believe that with what the Governor has achieved, what you have to pay him is to return him back in 2019, ” the Speaker reiterated.

Earlier, National Coordinator, Team Okowa, Hon Austin Ayemidejor, congratulated Rt Hon Oborevwori on his emergence as Speaker which he described as liberation to the people of Sapele and stressed that his emergence caused a monumental whirl wind of jubilation inSapele, adding that the group’s visit was to identify with his leadership and to declare their support

According to him, the group was formed on the fact that despite the huge economic setback Governor Okowa has defined himself as a leader who know his onions.

“We have come to pay solidarity visit to you and to celebrate you. You have always been with us, supported us, cooperated with us, lifted us up in your own way. Even before you became a member of the Assembly, as a Special Adviser, as a community leader, as the Ukodo of the Okpe kingdom. We are not here to bore you with speeches, but to let you know that you have our support”, he said.

” God in his infinite wisdom, he said, has elevated the Speaker at this critical time to liberate Deltans.

The leader of the group who praised the emergence of the speaker stated thus, “Your emergence caused a monumental whirlwind of celebration and jubilation across the length and breadth of Sapele. Your emergence can be likened to the fall of the walls of Jericho. We are not going to mince words, we will be very blunt, very courageous and bold.

“Let me re-echo that as you have contributed immensely to the transformation of Okpe kingdom, that you should also bring the wealth of experience to the state to assist the Governor in transforming Delta State.”

The group declared their total support for the second term ambition of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa come 2019 because his overwhelming achievements even in the face of scarce resources, should be appreciated by all.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Sapele Local Government Area, Hon. Ejaife Odebala who was part of the delegation said that Team Okowa Again are people who are happy with Governor Okowa assuring that members of the Team will do their best to support the Governor always.

He reiterated that Sapele was excited on the emergence of Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori as the Speaker of the Delta Assembly and acknowledged his elevation as God’s design.

High point of the visit was the presentation of Team Okowa Again T-shirt and Face cap to the Speaker which he quickly put on in confirmation of his believe with the group’s vision.

