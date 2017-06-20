STEPreneurs In Fashion Design/Tailoring and Electrical Installations/Repairs Gets Starter Packs In Delta

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:

In line with his policy of “Strategic Wealth Creation and Provision of Jobs for all Deltans”, Delta state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa has encouraged the 101 successful graduands in the Delta State Government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) to use their new profession as a boost to the emerging entrepreneurial economic development of the state.

The governor stated this while presenting starter packs to the 101 beneficiaries of the Delta State Government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), engaged in Fashion Design and Tailoring and Electrical Installations and Repairs, on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 in Asaba.

Represented by the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, Governor Okowa encouraged them to be innovative and creative in their entrepreneurial engagements, having intimated them of the forthcoming business exhibition in the state, which would afford entrepreneurs opportunity in marketing and showcasing of finished products, services and new inventions to the global community.

Overwhelmed with excitement, the 101 trainees of the Delta State Government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), engaged in Fashion Design and Tailoring and Electrical Installations and Repairs, lauded the efforts of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in creating a strong economic base for youths in Delta state.

Responding on behalf of beneficiaries in the Fashion Design and Tailoring programme, Miss Sandra Uwaje, who appealed to Deltans to give Governor Okowa another opportunity to govern the state for another four year tenure, expressed gratitude to the state government for the great offer which she said they got on a platter of gold and appealed for continuity.

Also responding on behalf of beneficiaries in Electrical Installations and Repairs, Mr. Reuben Oji promised that the determination to put their starter packs to use have been given a boost by the youth empowerment and development gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Items received by beneficiaries in Fashion Design and Tailoring include industrial weaving machines, generators, industrial sewing machines, cutting table, pressing iron as well as financial grants and allowances while beneficiaries in Electrical Installations and Repairs were given electric drilling machines, generators, adjustable aluminium ladder, electrical tools as well as financial grants and allowances.

Highlight of the event was the handing over of starter packs to 64 persons in Fashion Design/Tailoring and 37 persons in Electrical Installations and Repairs respectively by the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements