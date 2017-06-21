Delta Govt Distributes Starter Packs, Grants To STEPreneurs In Welding and Fabrication

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Seventy-nine successful Welding and Fabrication graduates in the Delta state government’s Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP), have been enjoined to complement the good gesture of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa by putting their starter packs to effective use and engaging other youths who are yearning to be removed from the labour market.

The Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof Eric Eboh, who was represented by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor on Agriculture, Hon. Julius Egbedi, gave the cousel during the presentation of Welding and Fabrication equipment to the 79 beneficiaries of the programme on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 in Asaba.

While informing them that welding and fabrication is a laudable enterprise, he urged them to use the opportunity in contributing to the economic development of Delta state and also become good ambassadors of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s unrelenting determination to create wealth for Deltans through entrepreneurial skills and self reliance.

According to him, “This is a milestone in job creation and you have been given a life time support and package. The only way you can show gratitude to the governor is by utilizing them effectively and being successful in your various endeavours.

“Today you have been removed from the labour market by being provided with this entrepreneurial task to become self sufficient. You will also need to assist others by engaging them in your enterprise.”

The beneficiaries were urged to prepare assiduously for the forthcoming business exhibition in the state, which would afford entrepreneurs opportunity in marketing and showcasing of finished products, services and new inventions to the global community.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Efe Okoro expressed gratitude to the state government for the great offer and promised that the starter packs would be put to good use for the betterment and economic development of their families, communities and Delta state.

Items received by beneficiaries include industrial diesel generators, welding machines and welding and fabrication tools as well as financial grants and allowances.

Highlight of the event was the handing over of starter packs to 79 beneficiaries by Hon. Julius Egbedi, who was supported by Hon Frank Ebikeme (SA Agriculture Matters) and Hon Kelvin Ekenmili (SA Special Duties).

