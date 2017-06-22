Delta Govt Approves Completion Of Outstanding Works At Asaba Township Stadium, Others

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Delta State Government has approved the completion of outstanding works and spectators stand/tartan track of Asaba Township Stadium, Asaba.

This was one of the decisions taken during the state Executive Council meeting held in Government House, Asaba, on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

The approval is in fulfilment of the pledge made by the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, that the stadium will host an international athletics competition next year.

Speaking after the meeting, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that approval was also given for the renovation/reconstruction of infrastructural facilities at Urhobo College, Effurun, Uwvie Local Government Area, as well as the revalidation of contract approval and payment for additional works for the construction, furnishing and equipping of Model Primary School, Burutu, in Burutu Local Government Area.

The two approvals are a manifestation of the determination of the state government to give children of school age quality education in a conducive learning environment, Mr. Ukah revealed.

According to the Commissioner for Information, the council further approved the revalidation of the improvement and expansion works of the water supply scheme in Bomadi.

This is in addition to the approval of the construction of Trans Warri/Ode-Itsekiri Bridges and access roads (completion of 12.8 km main alignment) in a bid to link the riverine communities in that axis to the cities of Warri and Effurun, and the approval of the dualization of old Lagos-Asaba road from Emuhu junction to Agbor-Obi in Ika North East and Ika South Local Government Areas.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements