Journalist, Author, Reggae Promoter Appointed CPS To Delta Speaker

A journalist per excellence, author and prominent reggae promoter, Mr. Dennis Otu has been appointed by the Delta state government, as Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Speaker of Delta state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori (JP), MNIM.

Otu’s appointment takes effect from May 11, 2017, the anniversary day of Robert Nester “Bob” Marley and same day his boss, Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff Oborevwori (JP), MNIM, became the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly in an unavoidable change in the Leadership of the state legislature.

An appointment letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Hon Festus Ovie Agas, dated June 15, 2017 and entitled; “Appointment As Chief Press Secretary” read thus:

“I am pleased to convey to you, your appointment as Chief Press Secretary to Rt. Hon. (Chief) Sheriff F.O. Oborevwori, (JP), MNIM, Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly, with effect from May 11, 2017. Your appointment, which is at the instance of the Speaker, is tied to his tenure”.

Until his appointment, Dennis Otu was the Warri Bureau Chief of The Delta State Government owned Newspaper, THE POINTER and the Vice Chairman, Warri Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

He bagged a bachelor of Arts Degree in Mass Communication from the Abia State University, Uturu, Abia State. He also attended the prestigious Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ), Jos Campus, Plateau State and Institute of Journalism, Benin City, Edo State.

In a bid to further improve his professional credentials, he attended the famous Thompson Reuters Foundation, London where he did Writing and News Reporting.

At the Pan Atlantic University, Lagos, he studied Advanced Writing And Reporting Skills at School of Media and Communication, as well as The Master Class In Oil and Gas Reporting.

Mr Otu who has since resumed duties is author of several books, including; Olivia Agbajoh: Portrait Of An Achiever; Dr Emmanuel Urhobo: Humanist And Legal Luminary; DORA and others.

He is married with three children and loves Reggae music, reading, writing and swimming.

Meanwhile, Speaker Oborevwori has also appointed Hon Okan Francis and Mr Freeborn Eghagha as Chief of Staff and Special Assistant to the Speaker on ICT respectively.

