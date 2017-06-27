NDDC Gets Kudos On Road Construction ***As Agboro Urges Ifowodo To Complete Emevor/Orogun Road

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The President General of Emevor community, Sir Moses Agboro has commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for its efforts in the areas of road construction, especially with the assurance of commencement of work on the Emevor/Orogun road.

The President General gave the commendation in a welcome address to the NDDC Commissioner representing Delta state, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo who was on Project Inspection Tour to the Emevor/Orogun road on Saturday, June 17, 2017.

Sir Agboro who acknowledged the “imposing presence of NDDC projects in the community” further said “the construction of the Emevor/Orogun road is one project that is dear to the heart of all Emevor people at home and in diaspora.”

While charging the commissioner for the speedy completion of the project once commenced, Sir Agboro said “you will agree with us that mere award of the project, even though it is a critical aspect of the process that will lead to the realisation of the project, except there is a deliberate decision by your commission to treat the project as a priority and fund it in view of our yearning, it can remain on-going as long as it can be. We therefore seriously pray you to use your good office to ensure speedy completion of this project.”

Speaking, the commissioner, Dr Ogaga Ifowodo said NDDC is committed to its mandate and would ensure that the project is delivered.

In his word he said “though this project has been awarded before I assumed office, the new board has resolved to ensure all ongoing projects, particularly those up to 60 percent gets 70 percent of the 2017 budget to ensure their completion, while those awarded and work has not commenced get the remaining 30 percent and subsequently ensured they are completed.”

He said though the contractor for the phase 3 and 4 has mobilised to site, he assured that as soon as the contract papers have been finalised, work would commence in the phase 2 and 3 and would be completed.



