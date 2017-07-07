Nigerian Army Day: 19 BATTALION GIVES FREE MEDICAL SERVICES, BOOSTS EDUCATION IN DELTA

“The military is not all about war but also a key player in community development.” –Lt. Col. M. Maaji

KOKO: Respite came to the people of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta state on Thursday, July 06, 2017 when the 19 Battalion, Nigeria Army headed by the Commanding Officer, Lt. Col. M. Maaji celebrated this year’s Nigerian Army Day with free medical outreach to the people of various Wards and communities in Warri North LGA.

Lt. Col. Maaji in his advise to the youths, opinion leaders, council of elders and chiefs present at the occassion, tasked everyone of the urgency to embrace peace.

According to him, “It is only in an atmosphere of peace that every government will provide the needed infrastructural development to his teaming population”, adding that “development is a profit from every atmosphere of peace.”

The Commanding Officer however said, “the various activities carried out by the 19 Battalion Tactical Command, Koko, which include the free medical outreach programme and distribution of books and writing materials to the various schools in Warri North LGA is a testimony that the military is not all about war but also a key player in community development.”

Lt. Col. Maaji, who thanked the gallant soldiers of the 19 Battalion for their professional display so far and commitments to combating militancy, kidnapping and youths restiveness in the Niger Delta region, disclosed that this year’s celebration was unique with different activities, like the Jumat prayers for peace in the nation and Church Thanksgiving service among others.

Speaking on behalf of the Community, Chairman of Koko Community Management Authority (KCMA), Engr. David Esimaje Oniyeburuthan thanked the koko Commanding Officer for the initiatives of the military which has brought succour to the people and provided a lifetime benefit on the need to embrace education rather than violence.

The high point of the occasion was the distribution of books and writing materials and the free medical outreach.

The Nigerian Army Day is an annual event typically held on 6 July in honour of members of the Nigerian Army, especially those that took part in the World War I and World War II as well as those that lost their lives during the Nigerian Civil War and the current serving member of the Nigerian Army.



