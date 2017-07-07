Thieves Invade Delta Secretariat, Commissioners’ Quarters In Asaba *Ukah Frowns At Security Lapses

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The effects of hyper inflation in Nigeria has led to increase in crimes in Ministries, Departments and Parastatals (MDA’s) in Data state, as activities in the full section of the Ministry of Information in the old state secretariat complex in Asaba has been dysfunctional due to the vandalization of electricity armoured cable by unknown persons.

The vandalization of the electricity amoured cables may have further demoralized staff of the Ministry of Information who were hitherto made redundant due to lack of state government patronage of the near moribund printing press.

The equipment and facilities at the state government printing press are fast becoming obsolete since the Ministry’s Commissioner has allegedly resorted to authorizing printing of state government periodicals, calendars, diaries, gazzettes among others in private establishments in a bid to make selfish and personal perofits.

This typical vandalization incident took place just as officials of the Delta state government are grappling with another incident where suspected armed robbers, last weekend, reportedly invaded the Commissioners quarters in Asaba, the Delta State capital, stealing huge sum of money and other valuables in the lodge.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has frowned at the security lapses inside the old secretariat complex in Asaba.

Ukah, who expressed surprise that such an evil act will be carried out without anyone seeing the perpetrators, bared his mind on July 3, 2017 when he visited the section of the Ministry of Information in the premises to inspect the vandalized armoured cable.

The Commissioner for Information in company of the functioning Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Paul Osahor, who were conducted round by the Director of Printing Press in the ministry, Mr. Lucky Omokri, however said that it was a thing of joy that the hoodlums were unable to take the cable away.

Similarly, suspected armed robbers had last weekend, Saturday, July 01, 2017 reportedly invaded the Commissioners quarters in Asaba, the Delta State capital, stealing hundreds of cash and other valuables in the lodge.

The suspected armed robbers were said to have robbed two apartment in the Commissioners quarters unhindered.

The Commissioner for Women Affairs, Mrs. Omatshola Williams and her Science and Technology counterpart, Mr. Joyce Overah were however said to have been away when the suspected robbers stormed their apartments.

The armed men were said to have gained access to the apartment of the Commissioner for Science and Technology and carted away an undisclosed amount of money and some valuables.

“It was a terrible situation that Saturday night. it was a silent operation. Till now, we don’t know how these armed robbers managed to beat security to find their way into the commissioners’ quarters here in the Government House”, one of the commissioners residing in the lodge who preferred anonymity told our correspondent.

Reacting to reports of the robbery incident, Media Assistant to the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Sam Ijeh, in a statement he issued in Asaba on Wednesday, July 5, 2017, said that what happened was a case of burglary in the commissioner’s quarters which was not successful.

He advised journalists to avoid reports capable of creating unnecessary tension, fear and atmosphere of insecurity, noting that the government of Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa is working assiduously with security agencies to ensure the protection of life and property of Deltans.

It could be recalled that sometime in August 2016, armed robbers invaded the Delta State Government House Annex in Warri and killed a driver who, in company with some staff of the Government House, had gone to the bank to make some withdrawals running into several millions of naira for officials of the Delta State Waterways Security Committee, who were holding a meeting at the Annex.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Andrew Aniamaka could not confirm the incidents. He wondered why the state government officials have not officially reported incidents of such magnanimity to the police.

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

