Makarfi’s Supreme Court Judgement Is Victory For Democracy, Rule Of Law –Bashorun Askia

The Executive Director (Finance and Administration) at the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), Bashorun (Hon.) Askia Ogieh, JP, has congratulated the Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the Supreme Court judgement, saying it was victory for democracy, justice and rule of law.

Hon Askia, who was highly elated with the verdict of the country’s apex court said it would futher bring cohesion and unity of purpose to the party, adding that the party is now determined to focus on winning back all lost positions including the presidency come 2019 since PDP is back in the right hands.

According to Bashorun Askia, ” The Supreme Court verdict is a case of ‘no victor and no vanquished”. We are now poised to work towards achieving greater political goals devoid of distraction and unnecessary litigation. We will move on beyond boundaries and break barriers until we once again recapture the Presidency to bring back hope to the people and glory to this great nation.”

“I must also commend the judiciary for the landmark judgement because it is a victory for justice, rule of law and democracy. This victory is not for only the PDP but for all Nigerians.”

“The PDP has shown tenacity and the ability to lead Nigeria as egalitarian society based on the rule of law. The party managed the affairs of Nigeria for 16 years, and during that period, democracy was deepened and the rule of law respected; things were done according to the dictates of democracy and rights of Nigerians. There was no form of infringement and violations of people’s rights”.

The PDP chieftain who noted that with the setting aside of the internal wranglings within the party, the Nigerian nation ca now move forward, insisted that it is only the PDP that can strengthen the country’s democracy and national economy which has been burgled and trampled upon by political novices.

“If you take a close look at the current situation in the country and justapose them with the past developments, you would see clearly the the PDP had a better understanding of the running of government, managerial efficiency of rhe economy, institutional strength, wisdom and the ability to cater for the people as citizens. Thank God for his mercies and I can assure you that what we may have lost in the past, we must regain.”

While praising the efforts of the founding leaders of the PDP who fought through the storm and kept faith with the party throughout the protracted leadership crisis that bedeviled the biggest political party in sub-Saharan Africa, Bashorun Askia emphasised that the process of genuine reconciliation and rebirth within the party has just begun despite the tortuous journey.

He attributed the party crises to external influence orchestrated by those who, according to him, were afraid of the soaring popularity of the PDP and advised those who decamped to return and be part of the rebuilding process.

