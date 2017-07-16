Delta PDP Structure Intact ***Gov. Okowa Delivering On Promises –Ehiedu Aniagwu

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The internal crisis that bedevilled the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and now laid to rest with the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Senator Ahmed Makarfi as authentic National chairman did not affect existing structures in the states, Mr. Charles Ehiedu Aniagwu, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, has said.

Aniagwu, who responded to questions on whether the impasse had affected the party structure in Delta state ahead of the 2019 governorship election told Blank NEWS Online that while the crisis lasted, the PDP states had duly elected structures because congresses were held at the ward, local government and state levels respectively.

“Even when the crisis was on, it did not affect us. Our political structures are still intact. It only affected the process of the national convention and who becomes national chairman. We had insisted that irrespective of the judgment of the Supreme court, that the party will not derail and that we would go back to rebuild our party.

“We are not disturbed about 2019 or anything else but the performance of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa. We beleve that the people of Delta state will view our performance, particularly at a time we are going through a recessed economy and then judge us based on that performance.”

“We are committed to delivering on our promises as contained in our SMART agenda and prosperity to all mantra of carrying everybody along.”

Speaking on the impact of the ongoing Town Hall meetings on the average Deltan, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Delta state governor, explained that “the Town Hall meeting is for us to interface with the people. We are taking the power back to the people in line with the policy of the PDP’s “Power to the people”, because we believe that the power belongs to the people and the way to be transparent is to do it through the Town Hall meetings where everybody is free to speak and tell us what they feel and we also know what they are going through directly and they also know what we are going through and the steps we are taking to address issues that affects them directly.”

He however said “The town hall meeting is not a political gathering where praises are rendered. It has been effective. Deltans are very happy, they only need more and given the enabling environment, we are ready to give more. Every Deltan expects something good. So if it has not gotten to them, they have the right to be angry. Its not abnormal to see some genuinely aggrieved Deltans, their demands are genuine just as our pleas are also genuine.”

While commenting on the recent Supreme Court judgement, Aniagwu said,

“It is victory for Senator Ahmed Makarfi and the Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). It is also victory for Ali Modu-Sherrif who took us to court because by testing the law court, he has also agreed that it is important to give strength to the rule of law.

“It is a win win situation for all of us. Now we can afford to say, the chicken has come home to roost. The leadership of the party must see it as victory for all. It is a no victor no vanquished situation because everybody is happy.

“Disputes is one of the ingredients of any political setting and the ability to settle it is what makes democracy very unique. This judgement has not only helped members of the PDP but Nigerians because the people now have a viable alternative. It has deepened democracy and its practices as well as the rule of law.

Aniagwu also posited that the impasse had become a reawakening to Nigerians who have now seen the need for a much more viable alternative to a better government at the centre since the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) who promised them change has only given them recession while under the PDP government, Nigeria had the strongest economy in Africa.

According to him, “PDP has remained the largest party with highest political machineries, members and in terms of strength. If that party that has the highest machineries is sick, automatically the political processes in the country would be sick. Now that the political process and its sickness have been healed by the judgment of the Supremes Court, it means that the Nigerian people have been healed of a political headache which abinitio was affecting the entire process of governance because the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) has not been able to provide reasonable governance that they promised.”



