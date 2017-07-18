GROUP HAILS AGIP FOR DEVT, POVERTY REDUCTION IN N’ DELTA REGION *ACCUSES OTHER OIL COYS OF PLAYING GAMES

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



THE Niger Delta Indigenous Movement for Radical Change (NDIMRC), Tuesday hailed Nigeria Agip Oil Company Limited ( NAOC) for the development of the Niger Delta Region and implored other oil companies it accused of playing games with development of the Region to emulate the company.

Specifically, the oil monitoring group, NDIMRC showered praises on the Managing Director of the Company, Mr Massimo Insulla for being sensitive to the plight of the people of the Region.

In a press statement signed by its President, Nelly Emma, Secretary, John Sailor and Public Relations Office (PRO) Stanley Mukoro, the group commended the Managing Director for making the impact of the Company felt in its area of operations in the Region.

According to the group, the Nigerian Agip Oil Company has won it’s way to the hearts of the people of the Region, saying that the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) was working wonders in the oil rich Niger Delta Region.

“We want to commend the Managing Director of Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited, Mr Massimo Insulla for his managerial skills. The Company has been able to eliminate poverty from the Niger Delta Region through its laudable Developmental and Empowerment Programmes. Jobs have been created for our army of unemployed youths by the Company. We have been watching the activities of the Company closely and we are impressed with its Managing Director for bringing Development, Employment and Empowerment to the oil rich Niger Delta Region”, the group said.

The group added that;”The management of the Company is very sensitive to the plight of our people in the Region. The Corporate Social Responsibility of the Company is real. Other oil companies are playing games with the development of the Region. Agip has shown that it is possible to eliminate poverty and insecurity from the Region. No oil Company can beat the records of Agip. We want these other multinational oil companies playing politics with the development and Empowerment of our people to emulate the good example of Agip”.

The oil monitoring group said that”Today, our people are having sense of belonging as a result of the Corporate Social Responsibility of Agip. Our people no longer feel neglected as they are being carried along by the Company. If other multinational oil companies can do what Agip is doing, the whole of the Region will be massively transformed. Our youths have been engaged meaningfully by the Company and no longer thinking of going back to the Creeks to destroy oil facilities”.

“The Managing Director of the Company should be commended for the wonderful things he is doing in the Region and we are not surprised when the Bayelsa State Government recently offered to provide land for the Company to build its corporate office and residential quarters in Yenagoa, the state capital. The Company is doing well in the Region and we enjoin the Managing Director to keep up with his good work”, the group stated.

According to the group also” So many Communities in the Region now want to be host to the Nigerian Agip Oil Company Limited because there is no oil Company that can be compared to Agip. The Managing Director of the Company should be praised for the Empowerment of our people. The interest of our people is being well served by the Company. We are charging other multinational oil companies still shortchanging our people to emulate Agip in order to eliminate poverty totally from the Niger Delta Region”.

“We are using this medium to appeal to all Stakeholders where Agip is operating in the Region to support the Company. Agip ought to be known as Niger Delta Limited as it is the only known oil Company that is focusing on the development of the Region”.

