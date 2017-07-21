OHIO OJEAGBASE, UCHE ILOANI AND RITA IBENI BLACKMAIL PUBLICATION: BISHOP CHRIS KWAKPOVWE WASHES HANDS OFF STORY

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The attention of the Publisher of Our Daily Manna and General Overseer of Manna Prayer Mountain, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe has been drawn to various publications online on how Ohio Ojeagbase who is the publisher of Probitas Report, Barr. Uche Iloani and his former staff, Rita Ibeni were called blackmailers and extortionist following the arrest of Ohio and Uche over some burning issues which is before the court.

We however wish to state clearly that before the publications were made, Bishop Chris permission was never sought and therefore he could not have called Ohio or Uche blackmailers. As a revered Man of God known worldwide, it is his duty to lead such persons to Christ if they have wronged him and not to have them defamed on the pages of newspapers or online media.

We do not believe or have cause to believe that any of the above mentioned persons are blackmailers except declared so by the court(s) which has not been done. The publication we agree was done out of context and misunderstanding of the issue, which was not fully comprehended before going to press.

Bishop Chris will rather face the calling of winning souls for God than publications which his approval was not sought.

