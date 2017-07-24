Miracle: See How Gov. Okowa Healed Blind, Deaf, Dumb, Disabled Persons With Enterprise Skills In Delta

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In its determination to drive economic support for People With Disabilities (PWDs), Delta state government has continued to give a new lease of life to these class of citizens across the state, through the Youth Agricultural Enterpreneurs Programme (YAGEP) and Skills Training and Entrepreneurship Programme (STEP) established by the state governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

In continuation of the exercise, another Twenty Eight (28) persons living with various disabilities were given starter-packs to enable them set up different micro businesses through the office of the Chief Job Creation Officer, Prof. Eric Eboh in Asaba on Wednesday, July 19, 2017.

The persons empowered at a brief ceremony held in Asaba, included visually impaired, the deaf, the dumb and the physically challenged. The beneficiaries, who were trained in different skills of their choice, were given starter packs in fish production (23), catering and confectionary (3) and craft/home care products production (2) respectively.

The starter-packs ranging from equipment for fish production as well as arts/craft, catering and confectionary were given after a training programme in various government-approved skill acquisition centres within and outside Delta State.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Mrs. Omatsola Williams, Commissioner for Women Affairs, Community and Social Development, whose ministry takes responsibility for PWDs, charged the beneficiaries to put the items to good use, adding that the beneficiaries were drawn from among fifty PwDs who are the first set to be enrolled in the programme and selected from the twenty five local government areas of the state at the ratio of two per local government.

While saying that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s administration was committed to the well-being of all Deltans, including PWDs, the elated Commissioner admonished the beneficiaries against selling the items, adding that if the starter packs were properly utilized, the skills they had learnt would lift them above poverty level and also make them employers of labour.

Also,the Senior Political Adviser to the state governor, Chief Ochonogor praised the human capital development initiatives of the Governor Okowa administration, which he describe as a tip off the iceberg, considering the many good incentives and development projects that have been earmarked for Deltans.

The state Chief Job Creation Office, Prof. Eric Eboh, who presided over the presentation ceremony, noted that the exercise was the second in the series of starter-pack distribution targeting successful trainees living with disabilities.

Eboh, who noted that the Job Office was working in collaboration with the state Ministry of Women Affairs, revealed that other beneficiaries in the same category had earlier received starter-packs under the scheme.

Recall that several PWDs have been engaged in Hairdressing and Makeover, Shoemaking, Aluminium Works and Barbing among others, a proof that the State Government under Governor Okowa’s watch operates an all-inclusive government in line with his policy of “Strategic Wealth Creation and Provision of Jobs for all Deltans” by carrying everybody along in the STEP/YAGEP initiative, in fulfilment of his campaign promises.

