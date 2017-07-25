Delta Govt Has Tremendous Regards For Media Practitioners –Eddy Ogidi-Gbagbeje

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The Delta State government has hailed the balanced reportage of the programmes and policies on the five pronged SMART agenda of Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa in the past two years, saying that the present Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration has tremendous regard for media men practicing in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Directorate of Government House Protocol, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje, who stated this while receiving members of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta state Council, in Asaba on Wednesday, July 19, 2017 also said the Governor of the state, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is abreast of occupational hazards confronting journalists within and outside the state.

According to him, “Journalists are professionals who bridge the gap between government and the electorate. No reasonable government can succeed without the media because it is through the media that the people feel the impact of government. Hence as a state, we hold the media in high esteem.”

While urging practising journalists to eschew bias, unethical practices and ensure that reports are balance, fair and objective, Ogidi-Gbagbeje acknowledged that respect for professional ethical standards also helps the journalist to avoid some of the routine occupational hazards associated with the profession.

He however noted that the Delta State Government would give adequate protection to journalists in the discharge of their professional duties as watchdog of the society, having taken cognizance of the enormous challenges facing journalists while reporting critical issues.

Although he pointed out that the financial resources accruing to the state have been grossly affected by the current national economic recession, he assured that the Governor Okowa’s administration would not relent in its partnership with the Fourth Estate of the Realm, considering the deliverable goals and achievements of the administration which must be appraised by members of the public through the uncompromising efforts of the mass media.

Leader of the delegation and chairman of the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the NUJ, Comrade Paul Osuyi, while emphasizing on the practice of development journalism, urged government at all levels to develop cordial relationships with the media if their policies and programmes must fly.

Comrade Osuyi had on behalf of the chapel, congratulated the Permanent Secretary on the award of excellence recently conferred on him by the Institute of Strategic Management, and urged him to continue to do more for the progress of the state.

Also, a member of the delegation, Mr. Barry Agbanigbi who described Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje as a humanist and philanthropist said that the state government is determined to achieve more successes in its partnership with professional media practitioners as a result of the commendable feat that has been recorded by the Permanent Secretary of the Directorate of Government House Protocol.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements