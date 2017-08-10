UZERE WOMEN DECLARE TOTAL SUPPORT FOR PDP, GOV OKOWA * Askia Enlarges PDP With New Members

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Prosper Edo:



Uzere Kingdom in Isoko North local government area of Delta state went agog on Sunday 6th August, 2017 as over 500 Women declared massive support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa.

In a gathering of over 2000 Women at the country home of Bashorun Askia Ogieh (CrFA), the women gave account of their diligent and painstaking drive to bring more members and enlarge the PDP fold.

Speaking on behalf of the new members, Mrs Alice Cigarette said they are a mixture of other political parties members and non aligned who have identified with the philanthropic, empowerment and leadership virtue of Bashorun Askia Ogieh as well as the development Delta State has witnessed under the leadership of His Excellency Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

She said that they have met severally and took a critical analysis of the present day socio economic and political realities in Isoko and Delta State and has decided to pitch their tent with the PDP.

The Uzere PDP Woman Leader Mrs Gladys Omoruku received the new members and presented them to the Ward Chairman Mr. Immortal Efi and the Isoko South PDP Chairman Mr. Raphael Odorewu.

The visibly elated Bashorun Askia Ogieh also received the new members and praised the zealous disposition of the women in reaching out to expand the coast of the PDP.

In a passionate appeal, the DESOPADEC EDFA enjoined the women to canvas more members to the PDP, stressing on more support for Governor Okowa as that is his paramount request.

Highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of 1000 pieces of Wrappers to the women, with a promise to provide more wrappers to accommodate all members and intending ones.

Bashorun Askia instructed the Woman Leader within one week to call an enlarged general meeting to access the empowerment needs of the women and get back to him for immediate implementation.

In his words, Bashorun Askia said grassroot empowerment is more meaningful when it addresses the need of the recipient(s).

The women gave the UDU 1 of Uzere Kingdom their commitment in moving across all the Wards in Isoko to win more members for the PDP and Gov Okowa.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements