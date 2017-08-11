Delta Govt Image Maker, Ukah Condemns Proponents Of Ethnicity, Nepotism, Hate Speeches *Paleys Delta NOA Boss

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has condemned the attitude of some Nigerians who are fanning the embers of ethnicity, nepotism and hate speeches and called on those involved to change their attitude positively in the way they think and act.

The Commissioner stated this while interacting with the State Director of National Orientation Agency (NOA), Delta State Directorate, Mr. Okoro Ivan Jifbioced, when he led a team of his staff on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner on Thursday, August 10, 2017 in Asaba.

He also said that the Delta State Government will continue to do all that is necessary to ensure that the unity and progress of Nigeria is not compromised.

Mr. Ukah stated that the Delta State Government will continue to work with all well meaning Nigerians to make the Nigerian project a success.

The Commissioner stated that the state Ministry of Information will collaborate with the Agency to inform, educate and sensitize all, especially Deltans, on the policies and programmes of both the federal and state governments.

Mr. Ukah noted that Delta State also has an Orientation Agency whose duties are in agreement with that of the NOA promising that the Ministry of Information will support the Agency as it carries out its mandate in the state.

Earlier, Mr. Okoro Ivan Jifbioced told the commissioner that he was in his office to get acquainted with the ministry having resumed as the State Director of the NOA a few weeks ago.

Moreover, the need for the Agency to work closely with the ministry prompted the visit since the two government agencies are very important in the area of social mobilization, sensitization and advocacy on behalf of the federal and state governments respectively.

He therefore appealed for assistance from the Delta State Government in order to carry out the Agency’s core mandate in the state which included ‘change begins with me’ and doing the right thing which will be as a result of thinking the right way.

