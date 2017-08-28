Delta Role Model Awards: Kachikwu, Oho, Oweh, Adjogbe, Azinge, I Go Dye, Others Honoured

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Minister of State for Petroleum, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, was on Thursday honoured as Delta Man of the Year 2017 at the 15th Delta Role Model Awards in recognition of his outstanding performances in office.

The Award, an initiative of the Don2dammy Productions in conjunction with the African Child Foundation was instituted to honour “outstanding Deltans…who are not only successful in their endeavours but also have carved a niche for themselves in Country , contributing in no small way to the upliftment and growth of Delta State in particular and Nigeria in general.”

The Award ceremony took place on Thursday, August 24 at the Orchids Hotel, Asaba.

Presenting the awards, Country Director of the African Child Foundation, Prince Donaldson Onosakponome, said the award was conceptualized in 2002 adding that the awardees were honoured for putting others above selves, serving humanity with integrity and the rule of law.

Speaking further, Onosakponome said: “Delta Role Model Awards through the African Child Foundation Int’l has offered scholarships/school supplies to over 43,000 Children in Delta State alone, hospital renovation and health supports.

“We don’t just honour excellence, we impact and add value to the society. On Thursday 24th August 2017 was another Delta State August meeting, as Deltans from all works of life gathered at the Main Hall of the Orchid Hotels Asaba, not for personal reasons , but for collective good of humanity,” he said

The event also featured the investiture of the Managing Director of DESOPADEC, Dr William Makinde as Advisory Board Member of the African Child Foundation.

Other winners of the Award are Justice Fredrick Oziakpono Oho – JCA for Integrity in Public Service; Dr. Paul Oweh, Integrity in Public Administration; Dr Nicholas Azinge, Most Responsive State Commissioner of the year; Hon. Solomon Golly, LGA Chairman of the year; Barr. Afahokor Akpovienehe Duncan, Social Media Advocacy for Empowerment and community Development; Engr. Samuel Ajenakevwe Adjogbe, Integrity in Public Office and Credible Representation; Francis Agoda Aka I Go Dye, Delta Entertainment Icon of the Year; Dr. Paul Okumagba, Academic Disciplinarian of the Year; Dr . Emmanuel Ufuophu-biri, Academic Professional of the year; Chief Daniel Omoyibo, Integrity in Business and Community Development; Lizzy Onuwaje, Delta Actress of the year; Chief Barr Mike Edegware, Mentoring and Integrity; Engr Dr. Blessing Enamuotor, Grassroots Representation/Empowerment among others.



