South-South, South-East Govs Insist On Nigeria’s Unity, National Interest

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



In an apt move to deliberate on issues of regional integration, partnership and fostering of development in their respective states, Nigerian Governors from the South-South and South-East regions have reaffirmed their faith in the unity of the country, promising to promote an indivisible country.

Speaking at the end of their meeting in Government House, Port Harcourt, Chairman of the forum, governor Emmanuel Udom who briefed newsmen on Sunday, August 27, 2017, said they looked at several issues, including security and other topical matters dominating the media space.

He said the region would collaborate with other regions of the country to promote national interest, stressing that they will also reach out to resolve decay in the regions.

“Nigeria is a country we love, we will do all to maintain unity of the country.

We will follow up on how to tackle decay in the regions.

“We touched on security issues. We must do all possible to protect lives.

“We discussed economic issues, we will collaborate with other region to make sure issues of national interest are promoted.”, he said.

It was gathered that the governors, who converged on the platform of the South-South, South-East Governors’ Forum, also discussed issues bordering on the development of their states.

Chairman of the South-South and South-East Governors Forum and Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Delta State Governor, Senator Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, Emmanuel, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Rochas Okorocha (Imo) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia) attended the meeting.

Some of the governors were represented by their deputies who were also received by the host (WIke). Cross River Deputy Governor, Prof. Ivara Esu and that of Anambra and Bayelsa attended.



E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

