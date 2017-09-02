DELTA STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY DISSOLVES DSIEC BOARD

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Board of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission DSIEC has been dissolved by the Delta State House of Assembly.

The dissolution followed a motion brought under matters of urgent public importance by the Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Tim Owhefere which waqs seconded by Hon. Samuel Mariere, Ughelli North One and was unanimously adopted.

Hon. Owhefere in the motion said “due to the exigencies of the nations fast moving democracy, the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission be now dissolved in line with section 7 (1) of the DSIEC Law 2012.”

The Majority Leader stated that the development was necessitated by noticeable defects and shortcomings in the electoral process as a result of the law establishing the Commission which was currently before the House for amendment.

Hon Owhefere while throwing more light on the motion said the dissolution would enable the house work on proposed new DSIEC law that would enhance the electoral process in the State.

In his contribution, the member representing Warri South II Constituency, Hon. Dennis Omovie said the constitutional requirement to dissolve the DSIEC Board was two third Majority, stressing the need for due process to be followed.

The Speaker, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori who presided over plenary called for voting and twenty members voted for the dissolution and none voted against it.

The Speaker said in line with section 7 (1) of the law setting up DSIEC the Board now stand dissolved having fulfilled the two third requirement by the House for the dissolution and called on the State Governor Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa to immediately dissolve the DSIEC Board.

Also at plenary the House received an executive bill from Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on a Bill to amend the Delta State Local Government Law of 2013.

The executive bill was contained in a letter to the House by Governor Okowa and read by the Speaker Honourable Sheriff Oborevwori.

According to the letter the sections to be amended are sections 96 to 138 and 140 of the law setting up DSIEC the Board.

The Majority Leader Hon Tim Owhefere moved for the House to receive the letter for further consideration and was seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader Hon. Oboro Preyor and was adopted.

