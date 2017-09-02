Okonji Installed ACV Patron, Links Development In Asaba To Peaceful Atmosphere

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Chairman of people Democratic Party (PDP) in Oshimili South Local Government Area, Ogbueshi Dada Okonji, has attributed the current development level in Asaba, the state capital, and environs, to prevalence of peace in the area and promised to make contributions for peace to continue to reign.

Ogbueshi Okonji made the promise when he was honoured as a Patron of Asaba Vigilante Group (ACV), by leadership and members of the security outfit for his contributions to security in the local government area, particularly the donation of set of uniforms to members of the group.

The chairman, who was a pioneer member of ACF at inception, stated that the security outfit has endured protection of lives and property and peace in Asaba, thereby affording the Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, a peaceful atmosphere for the implementation of his SMART Agenda.

He reiterated his promise to continue to encourage and support ACV so that there will be peace and people will be free to go about their businesses, adding that he was proud members of the group were living up to expectations of the people.

Ogbueshi Okonji thanked the Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozie, for ensuring the constitution of ACV when the city was under siege by cultists and armed robbers, expressing delight that since the establishment of ACV, the story has changed.

He also thanked the governor, Senator Okowa and leadership of PDP for giving him opportunity to serve his people and contribute to promotion of peace and security.

Earlier, the Chairman of ACV, Mr. Nnamdi Chukwuedo, said they were honouring Ogbueshi Okonji as a patron because of all his assistance to the vigilante group, saying that the uniform was needed to kit the members to be smart to do their work.

He urged him and other philanthropic individuals to continue to support and encourage ACV to serve the people.

Highlight of the occasion was the investiture of Ogbueshi Okonji as a patron and decoration with a set of the uniform.

