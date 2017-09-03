A CASE OF PRUDENT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT IN RECESSION ***Thanking God For 2 Years In Office

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Prosper Edo:



As the Governing Board and Management of the Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (DESOPADEC), marked 2 years in office on 28th August, 2017, the Executive Director, Finance & Administration (EDFA) Bashorun Askia Ogieh (FCNA, CrFA) said the Commission led by Chief Godwin Ebosa as Chairman and Olorogun William Makinde Phd as Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer has done well despite the recession; thereby thanking God for the successes recorded in the 2 years in office.

The DESOPADEC EDFA attributed the major challenge of funding confronting the Commission to activities of insurgence which led to vandalisation and disruption of Oil producing activities, a situation that altered our position as the highest Oil Producing State to fourth position in the country. The fall from 1st to 4th was further compounded by the fall of oil prices in the international market. And the Nigeria economic recession added to the woes.

Almost all the cases of either pipelines vandalisation or destruction of Oil facilities in the South – South region was in Delta State, Bashorun Askia lamented. “This ugly situation has greatly affected the revenue accruing to the State which invariably has negatively affected the funding of the Commission. But the statement of hope is on the relative peace the State has now recorded and the repair of the Forcados export line which has raised the prospect of increase in revenue in the coming months.”

Bashorun Askia expressed immense appreciation to His Excellency the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa for his consistent commitment to the development of the DESOPADEC mandate areas.

“In the face of this serious economic challenges, the Governor has continued to fund the activities of the Commission. The prudent financial management of scarce resources by the DESOPADEC Board in this period of economic hardship is highly commendable. We (Deltans) are lucky to have Okowa as Governor. We are lucky to have a Man who understands the dynamics of the political, economic and social life of contemporary Deltans and has successfully managed the meagre resources accruing to the State.”

Despite the recession, below are some of the Projects Executed and Commissioned by DESOPADEC.

LIST OF PROJECTS COMPLETED AND COMMISSIONED BY THE CURRENT BOARD OF DESOPADEC IN TWO YEARS

(1). Newly completed and commissioned Aviara Ultra Modern Civic Center, Aviara, Isoko South LGA.

(2). Construction of Enwhe Ring Road ,Enwhe, Isoko South LGA.

(3). Constructed and Commissioned Ubreya Street in Uzere Community, Isoko South, LGA.

(4). Newly Completed and Commissioned Six Classrooms Block At Alagbagada Secondary School, Alagbagada in Ndokwa East LGA.

(5). Newly Completed and Commissioned Four (4) Units of 2 bedrooms Bungalow In Alagbagada Community in Ndokwa East LGA.

(6). Newly Completed and Commissioned Alagbagada Ultra Modern Civic Center , Alagbagada in Ndokwa East LGA.

(7). Newly Completed and Commissioned Okobaro Palace Ughievwen Kingdom in Ughelli South LGA.

(8). Repaired of Failed portion of Ubogo/Ugbodu Road in Udu LGA.

(9) Renovation and upgrade of DESOPADEC Skills Acquisition Centre, Afisere Community in Ughelli North LGA.

(10).Completed DESOPADEC Zonal Office, Orerokpe in Okpe LGA.

(11).Completed and Commissioned the Ultra Modern Edion Civic Center Okpe kingdom.(DESOPADEC in Partnership between the Okpe Traditional Council )

(12).Donation of Kitchen and Dinning Hall to The State Owned Dentition Center (Remand Home) Sapele, Sapele LGA.

(13).Renovated and Commissioned The Administrative Block of Hussey College Warri ,Warri South LGA

(14), Completed and Commissioned ICT Centre in Hussey College Warri, Warri South LGA.

(16).Newly Completed and Commissioned Concrete Landing Jetty in Salvation City in Warri South West LGA.

(17).Purchase and Installation of two(2)11kva Transformer to end 11 month Black out in Ogbe-Ijor Community in Warri South West LGA.

(18).Newly Completed and Commissioned Six Classrooms block in Otor-Udu Secondary School, Otor-Udu, Udu LGA.

MORE ACHIEVEMENTS OF BASHORUN ASKIA IN ISOKO NATION.

1. Sponsored the Free Medical Fair 2015/2016 by Isoko Health Foundation, a USA based NGO.

2. Championed an Empowerment Programme for Isoko South People in December 2015 with 25 Lady Motorcycles, 25 Motorcycles (Okada), 25 Grinding Machines, 25 Deep Freezers & 25 Big Generators, 25 Clippers & 25 Small Generators, 25 Hair Dryers & 25 Big Generators and many other items.

3. Boost Human capital development by purchasing a Modern Digital Printing Machine for Yole Print, Oleh.

4. Isoko Legacy Project of Construction and Renovation of Uzere Model School and Isoko House.

5. Sponsored the Training of 23 girls in Fashion Design and Hair Dressing, 6 boys in Plumbing in Igbide by the Prosper Edo Empowerment Programme, an affiliate of Bashorun Askia Political Dynasty.

And others.

