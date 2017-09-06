DELTA ASSEMBLY CONSTITUTES HOUSE COMMITTEES *Ex-Speaker Igbuya Humiliated, Heads Art, Culture and Tourism

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –;



THE Delta State House of Assembly, Wednesday, September 6, 2017, Constituted the long awaited House Committees.

At plenary, Wednesday, the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori read out the names.

The Speaker charged the Chairmen and members of the committees to be on their toes to do the needful now, adding that members took their time in Constituting the Committees.

According to the Speaker, members are happy with the Constitution of the Committees.

The Speaker said that;”The Committees are well spread, all members are involved. It is my appeal to my honourable members to continue to do their work. Let them hit the ground running now that the Committees have been Constituted. Deltans should be rest assured that the Chairmen and members of the various committees will do their job and I still want to appeal to the Ministries to give adequate attention to members of the committees, they should be given the necessary support to discharge their responsibilities to the good people of Delta State”.

Here are the names of the Chairmen of the various House Committees.

1. Finance and Appropriation…. Hon. Erhiatake Ibori

2. DESOPADEC ….. Hon. Barr. Daniel Mayuku

3. Public Account …. Hon. Anthony Elekeokwuri

4. Asaba Development Agency…. Rt. Hon. Peter Onwusanya

5. Education …. Hon. Angela Nwaka

6. Lands, Survey and Urban Development …. Hon. Chief Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor

7. Power and Energy …. Hon. Prince Johnson Erijo

8. Health …. Hon. Dr. Alphonsus Ojo

9. Environment, Oil and Gas …. Hon. Daniel Yingi

10. Information …. Hon. Barr. Tim Owhefere

11. Art, Culture and Tourism…. Rt. Hon. Monday Igbuya

12. Youths and Sports …. Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi

13. Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs …. Hon. Azuka Azaka

14. Rules, Business and Judiciary ….. Hon. Barr. Reuben Yakubu Izeze

15. Public Petition …. Hon. Alaowei Tonye Timi PhD

16. Inter Parliamentary …. Hon. Barr. Evang. Princesses Pat Ajudua

17. Special Duties ….. Hon. Kennedy Oboro Daubry

18. Works …. Hon. Chief Evance Ochuko Ivwurie

19. Housing and Women Affairs …. Hon. Barr. Edna Jane Orezi Esievo

20. Peace and Security …. Hon. Prince Michael Diden

21. Transport … Hon. Efe Ofobruku

22. Establishment, Ethics, Privileges and House Services …. Hon. Barr. Denis Omovie

23. Commerce and Industry …. Hon. Festus Okoh

24. Water Resources ….. Hon. Barr. Omiragwa Samuel Mariere

25. Science and Technology …. Hon. Prince Eric Oharisi

26. Agriculture and Natural Resources ….. Hon. Dcns. Shola Daibo

27. Urban Renewal ….. Hon. Engr. Kenneth Oboro Preyor

28. Legislative Compliance ….. Rt. Hon.(Comr) Friday Osanebi

