Delta Govt Approves Federal Schemes For Its Polytechnics, CoE ***To Embark On Massive Commercial Housing Devt

The Delta State Executive Council has approved the implementation of the federal schemes of service in the state polytechnics and colleges of education with effect from July 1, 2017

Briefing journalists in Asaba after the State Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday, the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, said that the approval is to enhance the welfare of workers of the institutions.

Also approved is massive commercial housing development programme in line with the Law establishing the Delta Development and Property Authority (DDPA) and in tandem with the SMART Agenda of the present administration in the state.

According to the commissioner, the first phase of the housing programme will be sited at Asaba, Oleh, Orerokpe and Sapele where state government’s land are available, adding that while the Asaba programme will be for two and three bedroom flats in four story buildings, those of Oleh, Orerokpe and Sapele will be for site and services schemes only.

Ukah further stated that the meeting approved the amendment of the declaration regulating succession to the stool of Ovie of Okparabe Kingdom, with a view to transmitting an Executive Bill to the State House of Assembly for passage into law.

He revealed that the appointment of Prince Ovie Solomon Onovughakpor as the Regent of Emevor Kingdom in Isoko North Local Government Area was equally approved.

