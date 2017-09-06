Life Saver: Dame Okowa Doles Out N2.3 Million For Indigent Patients’ Medical Bills To Mark World Charity Day

“Now abided faith, hope and charity; but the greatest of these is charity.” –1 Corinthians 13: 13.



Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:

The presence of the 05 Initiative team at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Delta state, in the early hours of Tuesday, September 05, 2017 was greeted with sobriety, especially by Deltans who are abreast with the legendary humanitarian roles the 05 Initiative have played in the lives of Deltans, particularly the less privileged.

On that day, the wife of Delta sate governor and founder 05 Initiative, Dame Edith Okowa, from the money raised by her foundation, defrayed the medical bills of 10 indigent patients undergoing treatment and those discharged at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba with the sum of N2, 386, 040, 00, to mark the International Day of Charity.

The lucky patients who were unable to pay up their huge medical bills were admitted at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba with various degrees of injuries which include first degree burns, road traffic accidents, leg amputation, diabetic foot ulcer, gun shots injury, acid bath, obstructed Labour among others.

In her remarks, she said the International Day of Charity is aimed at increasing public support for charitable causes, raise awareness and provide a common platform for charity related activities all over the world, especially as it affects the less privileged.

She said the 05 Initiative team has chosen to celebrate the World Charity Day at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba in line with their mission to care for the sick through various tasks of payment of medical bills for patients who are unable to pay their medical bills and providing medical interventions.

In her words: “In our society, the poor are always with us, we see them daily with different challenges. Is it possible to pay deaf ears to their cries? We have been admonished to be our brother’s keeper. We should see the work of charity as a calling to fulfill the divine mandate as recorded in Matthew 25: 35-36 which states that “I was hungry and he gave me meat; I was thirsty, and he gave drink; I was a stranger and he took me in; Naked and he clothed me; and he came time.”

She however commended religious organizations, individuals and corporate bodies that have been engaged in the work of charity.

“Today we remember Mother Theresa, what will you be remembered for? Will the people around you remember you for your good works or for how yo made life difficult for them? You may say you do not have money to give. Giving is a spirit, it does not matter how much you have, let t be your way of life.

“Show a little kindness and support for the needy, this will go a long way in changing our world, one person at a time.”

Earlier in his welcome address, the Medical Director, Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr. Victor Osiatuna expressed worry over the nation’s current economic challenges which has inadvertently affected the hospital’s management, as many patients are unable to defray their medical bills.

While praising the humane efforts of Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa for volunteering to settle the medical bills of indigent patients to mark the World Charity Day, he revealed that the 05 Initiative founder has at different times defrayed medical bills of several patients running into millions of naira at the hospital, despite other numerous financial assistance being rendered by the state governor, Senator Dr. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa.

He therefore noted that the rare charity and humanitarian feat of the wife of the state governor should serve as a clarion call to everyone to support the less privileged in the society.

Also, a Head of Department at the Federal Medical Centre, Asaba, Dr. Abiodun Farumbi lauded by he Delta state First Lady for being a voice to the voiceless and emphasized that her humanitarian gestures have given hope you to many Deltans.

On her part, Lady Roseline Amioku prayed that God should continue to prservethe life of Her Excellency, Dame Edith Okowa to enable her sustain the good works she has engaged herself in, adding that she has touched positively affected the lives of the less privileged in the nooks and crnies of Delta state.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr. Oki John thnked Dame Okowa for coming to their rescue despite the economic challenges.

The International Day of Charity is celebrated globally in commemoration of the death of Mother Theresa of Calcutta as can result of her devotion to the work of charity.



