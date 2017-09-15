BREAKING NEWS: SOUTH-EAST GOVS OF NIGERIA OUTLAWS IPOB

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The South East Governors’ Forum rose from a critical meeting held on Friday, September 15, 2017 in Enugu and announced the proscription of activities of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

Announcing the proscription, the chairman of the forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State requested the group and other of such groups to articulate their grievances and send to the forum.

He urged all the governors in the South East to ensure compliance with the directive in their various states and for the Federal Government to withdraw the troops in the zone.

In view of the prevailing security situation in the South East and its attendant consequences, the South East Governors hereby resolves as follows:

1. All activities of IPOB are hereby proscribed. IPOB and all other aggrieved groups are advised to articulate their position on all national issues and submit to the Committee of Governors, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly members from the South-East Zone, through their chairman, South-East Governors Forum.

2. All Governors of South-East Zone are to ensure compliance in their respective States.

3. South-East Governors Forum, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and National Assembly Members do hereby reinforce their commitment to a united and indivisible Nigeria.

4. We also reinforce our desire for the restructuring of Nigeria where all national issues will be discussed and amicably settled to achieve justice and fairness to every Nigerian.

5. We reiterate our earlier position that the November 18, 2017 governorship election in Anambra must hold.

6. Accordingly, we appeal to Mr. President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, President Muhammad’s Buhari GCFR to please, withdraw the military in the Southeast zone, while police perform their traditional role of maintaining law and order.

7. South East Governors have taken concrete steps to protect lives and properties of indigenes and non indigenes in the south east.

Present at the meeting were governors of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu while Imo was represented by the deputy governor.

Other notable personalities that attended the meeting were the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubakar and the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo.

The governor said that the leadership of IPOB was absent but sent in apologies.

