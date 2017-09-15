United States Calls For End To Violence In Nigeria

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The United States Diplomatic Mission has called for an end to violence amid growing tension in the country.

United States Mission to Nigeria said in a tweet on Friday that it is joining well-meaning Nigerians to sue for peace, calling for an end to violence in the country.

The call by the U.S. Mission comes the same day South East governors held an emergency meeting in Enugu to address issues of security in the zone, especially the recent clash between members of IPOB and the military in Abia state.

The military has earlier started an operation code-named Operation Python Dance in the South East with the aim of ridding the region of criminals and other activities threatening the security of the area.

This has led to an altercation among many with fear of communal clashes. State Governors including Simon Lalong of Plateau, Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina, among others have assured residents of peace in order to douse the tension.

Also, the Defence Headquarters on Friday declared the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) a militant terrorist organisation with the Director, Defence Information, Major-General John Enenche calling on parents to dissuade their wards from joining the group.

