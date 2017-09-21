Delta Oil, Gas Bearing Communities Urged To Embrace Peace For Optimal Production, Enhanced Revenue Base

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



Delta state Deputy Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro has encouraged Deltans, especially those of the oil and gas bearing communities to embrace peace in order to enhance oil production and shore up the revenue base of the state.

Otuaro made the call during the annual Swamp West Hub Integrated Stakeholders Engagement Forum for Ogunu Community, Iduwini Delta and Ojobo Cluster Communities Leadership organised by Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) Nigeria Limited in Warri on Thursday, September 21, 2017.

The deputy governor, who noted that the engagement forum by SPDC was apt, asserted that peace and security remains a key component of the state government and leaders of the various communities and kingdoms.

According to him, “In line with the SMART agenda of the Delta State Government, peace building for enhancement of social harmony is very key to us. Thus we have institutional structures put in place in pursuant of peace and security to achieve our electioneering promises to all Deltans”.

He said that the Delta State Peace Building Advisory Council, Delta State Advocacy Committee Against Pipeline Vandalism, Delta State Security Waterways amongst others were instituted by the state government to create and promote meaningful peace platform for social harmony and investors to thrive in the state.

While applauding Deltans for the relative peace and security in the state, he encouraged them to keep up the development, saying that government requires maximization of all resources to be able to achieve its promises.

He stated that there is need to consolidate on the achievement made to attract more investors and development to the state.

Barr. Otuaro therefore urged oil and gas companies operating in the state as well as community leaders and relevant stakeholders to by-in to the peace driven initiative that will ensure an improved economy.

Earlier, the Asset Manager, SPDC West, Mr. Mesh Maichibi, said the meeting was apt and discussions reached will enable the company plan on how to commence full operation in the state.

Mr. Maichibi commended the leaders, stakeholders and the state government for creating the platform to dialogue on how to sustain peace and development in oil bearing communities.

He noted that Shell companies in Nigeria work with government, communities and civil society to implement programmes that have a lasting impact on lives in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

