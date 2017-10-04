Day PAC youths, teenagers celebrated their thanksgiving in Warri

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Isaiah Ogedegbe:

Sunday, September 24, 2017 was a day of thanksgiving to God as the youths and teenagers of Pentecostal African Church Int. Inc. headquarters in Warri, appreciated God for His mercies at the youths and teenagers national convention early this month.

While delivering his sermon, the Assistant General Overseer of PAC, Bishop Barrister Ernest Ekpekurede, said that Christians can rest in restless situations like Peter in Acts 12:6. He encouraged them to place all their challenges in the hands of God, who is faithful and able to keep them from evil according to 2 Thessalonians 3:3.

It was gathered that the Bishop recently returned with his wife from Canada.

During the thanksgiving, the Youths President, Suo Oghuvbu, shared his testimony of how God miraculously delivered a sister from death at the close of the youths and teenagers national convention, how He restored her sight and how He made her elder sister who had been pregnant for a whole year to deliver safely.

The Teenagers President, Onoriode Eseoghene, did not testify during the thanksgiving, but she and her fellow teenagers were excited and enthusiastic.

