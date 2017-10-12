Breaking News: Nigerian Army Storms Delta Communities With Free Medical Services

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Our Reporter:



Contrary to insinuations that the Military engages only in war, the Nigerian Army, through its social responsibility policy, has embarked on free healthcare delivery outreach to inhabitants of host communities where soldiers operate in Delta state.

The joy of thousands of inhabitants of Oton and Opuama community in Sapele and Warri North local government areas of Delta State knew no bound when the 19th Battalion of the Nigerian Army, koko stormed the areas with free healthcare outreach as part of the Operation Crocodile Smile II exercise.

Residents of the two host communities of 19th Battalion unit of the Army were administered free drugs for various ailments, ranging from malaria to typhoid fever, checking of blood pressure, random blood sugar, de-worming for kids, physiotherapy and distribution of Insecticide-treated nets.



Flagging off the medical outreach, the Commanding Officer of the 19th Battalion, LT. Col. MA Ma’aji said the exercise was part of Army’s social responsibility to host communities where soldiers operate, adding that Operation Crocodile Smile was meant to put smile on the faces of the general public who had in one way or the other assisted, contributed or supported the military to succeed in the discharge of their constitutional responsibilities.

LT. Col. Ma’aji who thanked Oton and Opuama community leaders for their unalloyed cooperation so far in the areas of information and intelligence gathering, emphasised that the aim of the Operation Crocodile Smile was to rid the society of militancy, kidnapping, armed robbery and other social vices, remarking that leaders of the two communities have been helpful in actualising the task.

“I am here with military doctors and other health personnel to tender this free medical service to you as part of the ongoing exercise, Operation Crocodile Smile II. You have been very supportive to stem down crime and criminality in your area hence the army considered your communities as one of the beneficiaries of the healthcare programme.

Leader of Opuama community Julius Loboh, represented by the PRO, Mr Kinkin Ebiya expressed appreciation and sued for enduring peace in the area.



