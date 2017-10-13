Monkeypox: Delta State Govt Tightens Nuts On Outbreak

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The Delta State Government has stated that it has put necessary machinery in place to ensure that the monkeypox outbreak in some states of the federation does not enter the state.

A statement signed in Asaba by the State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah and made available to Blank NEWS Online on Friday, Octobet 13, 2017 said arrangements have been concluded with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for the rapid transfer of samples collected from suspected cases for confirmation.

Mr. Ukah said that the state is maintaining constant border patrol of the three Local Government Areas, Patani, Bomadi and Burutu, that have common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible transfer of the disease into the state.

This is in addition to the disease outbreak prevention and case management materials that have been pre-positioned in the three Local Government Areas sharing common borders with Bayelsa State to forestall possible importation of the disease.

The Commissioner revealed that the State Rapid Response team have also been placed on Red Alert to respond to emergencies wherever they may occur in the state.

Mr. Ukah appealed to members of the general public not to panic as adequate arrangements have been made to prevent and curtail the outbreak of the disease in Delta State.

He advised persons living in the state to report any person having the signs and symptoms of the disease to the nearest health centre or hospital immediately.

Copyright © Blank NEWS Online.

All rights reserved. Permission to reproduce, publish, broadcast, rewrite or redistribute in whole or in part is only granted subject to appropriate credit being given to Blank NEWS Online as the source.

***Read Blank NEWS Online for regular news updates…Also like us on Facebook & follow us on Twitter @blanknewsonlin1

Advertise in Blank NEWS Online.

Visit Us @:

http://www.blanknewsonline.wordpress.com

Email: blanknewsonline@ymail.com

Phone: +234 8037 644 337

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –

E.I.C: Albert Eruorhe Ograka

Advertisements