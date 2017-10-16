DELTA: Gov. Okowa’s Town Hall Meetings, Inspection, Commissioning Of Projects Resumes Tuesday, Oct. 17

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



The second phase of the Town Hall meetings and inspection and commissioning of projects by the Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, will begin on Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Chairman of the organising committee of the event, Mr. Patrick Ukah, disclosed that the Governor and his entourage will be in Udu and Okpe Local Government Areas on October 17 and 18, while it will be the turn of Ndokwa West and Patani Local Government Areas on October 24 and 25.

The statement explained that the Governor will pay courtesy visits on some traditional rulers in the areas on the first day of the visits, inspect ongoing projects as well as commission completed ones.

On the second day, the Governor will hold Town Hall meetings with persons drawn from different groups in the state. During the meetings, he will give his score card and allow people to react and ask questions.

Eleven Local Government Areas were visited during the first phase. There are Isoko North, Isoko South, Sapele, Ethiope West, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ika South, Ughelli South and Uwvie.

