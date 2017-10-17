Orodje Of Okpe Lauds Gov. Okowa On Projects Delivery *As Okowa Resumes Town Hall Parleys, Inspects, Commissions Projects In Udu, Okpe

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) By Albert OGRAKA–:



Delta State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has assured Deltans of his commitment to deliver on his campaign promises, as he commenced the second phase of the Town Hall meetings with Deltans, inspection of ongoing projects and commissioning of completed projects executed by his administration in his fisrt tenure in office.

Governor Okowa, who stated this during a courtesy visit on the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, HRM Orhue I, said that his administration is determned to execute people oriented projects, despite the constraints faced by the state government as a result of the poor economic situation in the country.

Receiving the governor in his palace at Orerokpe, the Orodje of Okpe kingdom, HRM Orhue I, expressed delight on the development prowess and activities of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, saying that the people of Okpe kingdom and all Deltans were proud of him for excuting laudable projects across the state.

While commissioning the Orerokpe modern market, the governor emphasized on the need to properly put the market to effective use, assuring that such markets will be replicated in Ozoro, Isoko North; Burutu, Burutu local government and Oghara in Ethiope West.

He disclosed that the state government has handed over the Orerokpe modern market to the local government council at no cost, urging the council to manage the market with clearance from the Orodje of Okpe to ensure fair distribution of the stalls at reasonable cost.

The governor also commissioned the Aragba/Okobia/Owhetolor/Okuagbude/Warri-Sapele Junction and Okuovo-Kpokpogri-Opuraja/Iriama junction road in Okpe local government area

Earlier, during the commissining of the reconstructed Ovwian main road, off Udu road in Udu local government area on Tuesday, October 17, 2017, the governor reassured the people that the state government will continue to provide more inrastructure projects within available resources.

He enjoined the people, especially the youths and women, to ensure that peace is sustained in the local government to attract more democracy dividends, as his administration is poised to deliver on campaign promises.

The Commissioner for works, Mr. James Auguoye said the 3.1 kilometre reconstruction job with 1,100 metres drain on both sides was awarded to an indigenous construction firm on March 3, 2017 and completed within six months.

On Wednesday, October 18, 2017, the governor is expected to inspect the YAGEP fish farm cluster with 154 fish ponds in Ugbokodo-Okpe before proceeding for the Town Hall meetings with persons drawn from different groups in the state at the Otor-Udu Hall, Otor-Udu in Udu local government and Edion Hall, Orerokpe in Okpe local government areas respectively where he will give his score card and allow people to react and ask questions.

Eleven Local Government Areas were visited during the first phase. They are Isoko North, Isoko South, Sapele, Ethiope West, Aniocha North, Aniocha South, Oshimili South, Oshimili North, Ika South, Ughelli South and Uwvie.



