Uzere Agog As Joy Scot Adu-Eke Wins As PDP Candidate *Chieftains Applaud Peaceful Conduct, Call For Unity

An aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Joy Scot Adu-Eke, has been democratically affirmed as the winner of Uzere PDP Ward 04B Councillorship Primaries held at the Party Secretariat in Isoko South local government area of Delta state.

The democratic affirmation which took place at the PDP Uzere Ward 04B on Friday, October 20, 2017 was done in compliance with the directive of the Barr. Kingsley Esiso led PDP, Delta state chapter.

The party primary election was officially conducted by the state Assistant Legal Adviser of the PDP, Barr. Kessington Okolo (Returning Officer) to the admiration of the people.

During the election, Barr. Kessington Okolo praised the peaceful conduct of the election and encouraged all political parties to abide by the rules of the game by ensuring that the general election is rancour free.

The supporters of Joy Scot Adu-Eke, comprising of elders, women and youths came out in total compliance and in large number to support the candidate of their choice to the admiration of the party leadership at the local government level.

They entire Uzere people, aside political party affiliations, expressed satisfaction with the person of Joy Scot Adu-Eke whom they say will give them positive and effective representation at the council level based on her good antecedents.

The political feat recorded by the people has also given strength to the party’s acclamation of giving the women folk the opportunity to serve their people.

Recall that recently, the state party chairman, Barr. Kingsley Esiso declared that the party will encourage women participation in service delivery at the grassroots level.

While addressing the PDP supporters at the party secretariat , Joy Scot Adu-Eke, promised to work for the interest of the people and the party when elected as Councillor representing Uzere, adding that she will attract people oriented projects to the area.

She called on all the leaders and members of the party in the area to rally round her in order to reposition and stabilize the PDP to win all the forthcoming elections at the ward, local government, state and national levels respectively.

Some party leaders and chieftains in the area, including Hon.Godspower Obaro said that the acceptance of Joy Scot Adu-Eke as councillorship candidate for Uzere Ward 04B was the overwhelming decision of the people. They pledged to give her the needed support and enjoined other aspirants to accept her candidature and work together for the interest of the party and the growth of the area.

Non-party members like the President General of Isoko Development Union ((IDU), High Chief Iduh Amadhe applauded the nomination process and peaceful conduct of the election which rancour free for the common good of the people.

He advised the party members to continue to do things peacefully the way they have done and move the party forward. He also commended the opponents of Joy Scot Adu-Eke for accepting the result and urged her to imbibe the spirit of no victor, no vanquished.

Meanwhile, aspirants from other political parties in the ara have promised to decline from contesting during the January 6 local government election because they believe that Joy Scot Adu-Eke will provide the needed representation for the people.

The recent open support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Councillorship Candidate, Joy Scot Adu-Eke for Uzere Ward 04B in Isoko South local government area of Delta state has further confirmed the acceptability of the leadership role and status of Bashorun Askia Ogieh (FCNA, CrFA) in the political life of the Isoko people.

