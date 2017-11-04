“Emulate Late Maryam Babangida In Upliftment Of Women”- Barr. Otuaro Tells Women Leaders

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –:



Delta State Acting Governor, Barr. Kingsley Otuaro has charged Nigerian women to emulate Late Dr. Mrs. Maryam Babangida in the quest to uplift women especially the downtrodden in the society.

Speaking at the Dr Maryam Ndidi Babangida Inaugural Memorial Lecture on Saturday, November 04, 2017 in Asaba, Barr Otuaro who was represented by Mr. Patrick Ukah, Commissioner For Information, said that women in public office should use their offices to ensure the empowerment and upliftment of women.

The Memorial Lecture which drew the crème de la crème of the society was chaired by the Omu of Anioma, Obi Martha Dunkwu, while former President, General Ibrahim Babangida, husband of Late Maryam was represented by Engr.Emmanuel Eboh.

“We are gathered here today in honour of a trail blazer, an icon, a pace setter and great woman, Dr. Mrs. Mariam Ndidi Babangida, a truly outstanding Deltan of whom all of us are immensely proud, it is certainly no exaggeration to describe this distinguished woman as one of the most eminent personalities of contemporary Nigeria. She earned her reputation by her consistent commitment to the upliftment of the status of Nigerian women. She was a virtuous woman, a supportive wife, an exemplary mother, a role model and a visionary leader”, the Acting Governor said.

He described the theme of the lecture “The Nigerian Woman, During and After The Better Life Programme for Rural Women: A Salute to Her Excellency, Late Dr. Mrs. Mariam Ndidi Babangida” as “ very appropriate at this point of our national life, especially as we continue to face the challenges of women empowerment, for the most part, she used the Better Life platform to generate positive public dialogue about the status of women generally”.

Barr Otuaro said government was committed to women empowerment through Agriculture and skills acquisition, pointing out that although the results were encouraging, but there was room to fine tune the processes.

The inaugural lecture series provided a platform for stakeholders to access the impact of women empowerment in the contemporary African society and the way forward in economic emancipation for rural women.

In their various remarks the convener of the lecture series, and Dr. Mrs. Babangida’s elder brother, Ambassador Leo Okogwu as well as the representative of former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, lamented over the failure of successive governments to consolidate on the vision of the Better Life for Rural Women Programme.

Chairman of the occasion and Omu of Anioma, Obi Martha Dunkwu said traditional rulers should speak out against the challenges facing the unity and peace of the nation, and advised the organisers of the lecture series to rotate it round the country.

Dr. Fati Ibrahim delivered the memorial lecture on the life and times of Dr. Mariam Ndidi Babangida.

