Riverine Security: Ijaw Communities Pay Thank You Visit To 19 Battalion, Koko

As part of efforts to appreciate the good gesture of protecting lives and property of the people, coupled with the recent free medical outreach conducted by men of the 19 Battalion of the Nigeria Army, Koko, during the Operation Crocodile Smile II, Ijaw Communities in the riverine area have paid a “Thank You Visit” to the Commanding Officer of the 19 Battalion, Lt. Col. Ma’aji Mohammed in Koko, headquarters of Warri North local government area of Delta state.

The communities, represented by the Traditional Council of Chiefs from Egbama Kingdom, expressed gratitude to the Nigeria Army for the role they played in ensuing that peace is restored to Egbema Kingdom, especially Ajakurama the heritage headquaters of Ijaw Nation.

Speaking on behalf of the Communities, Chief Adele Jombai said that the various communities in Egbema Kingdom are very happy with the Nigeria Army, for all that the security agency having been doing to ensure peace and security in the creeks of the Delta.

His words: “Our King has sent us to say a big thank you to the Nigeria Army for securing our lives and properties during the recent Operation Crocodile Smile II”, adding that the operation has put an end to the activities of some unscrupulous elements and bad eggs terrorising riverine communities.

On his part, Chief Semion Igbedikeme, Personal Assistant to the Pere of Egbema, asserted that his joy knows no bounds for the wonderful job done by the Army in Egbema Kingdom by the 19 Battalion during Operation Crocodile Smile. He noted that the soldiers did a proffessional job as no life was lost, no property destroyed during the operations .

His words: “The Egbema kingdom has unanimously agreed to work with the Army to sustain the relative peace that have been brought to us, we also want to say that during the exercise, no live was lost, no property destroyed as being speculated, we urged all the people to disregard such rumor and also advise our children to turn a new leaf as the Army will not rest until they fetch out the bad eggs from and within Egbama Kingdom “.

Responding, the Commanding Officer, 19. Battalion Koko, Lt. Col. Maaji Mohammed, thanked the Ijaw community Chiefs for the visit.

The CO in a brierf remark, thanked the Egbema Kingdom for the assistance given to the Army to carry out their constitutional duties in the area.

He noted that, the Nigeria Army is a professional force and urged the leaders to preach peace and advise their children and the youths against illegal activities, such as kidnapping, Oil bunkering, pipeline vandalism, cultism and other social vices that is capable of breaching the peace in the riverine communities.

The CO reiterated that the Army has successfully completed the Operation Crocodile Smile II, noting that no life was lost and called for more co-orporation from the Communities to sustain the peace in the area.

Present at the meeting were Traditional Council of Chiefs from various communities in Egbema Kingdom.



