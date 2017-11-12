NUC Approves Development Of STARS University, Idumuje-Ugboko

Nigeria (Blank NEWS Online) –By Albert OGRAKA:



The National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved the commencement of development on the 58.9 hectares of land for the take-off of Sports Technology, Art and Science (STARS) University, Idumuje-Ugboko, ahead of the 2018/2019 academic session.

The NUC’s approval for the proposed STARS University, located in Idumuje-Ugboko, Aniocha North local government area of Delta state, is contained in a letter dated November 03, 2017 and signed by Alhaji Abdullahi Hamza, Director of Establishment of Private Universities, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed.

Meanwhile, the Promoter of the proposed Stars University, Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, has concluded plans to commence the development of the proposed institution with an aim to develop sports as a worthy heritage of Deltans, as well as leaving a legacy for human capital development that will harness the physical and intellectual capabilites of the young ones.

The University project which has already been estimated to employ over 2000 locals with its multiplier effect will also open another vistas of hopes for the teaming youths of Idumuje-Ugboko, Delta State and Nigeria at large.

In a chat with Blank NEWS Online on Sunday, November 12, 2017, Prince Ned Munir Nwoko revealed that his passion for institutional development is driven by his desire to render meaningful service to the society.



Prime Hon. Nwoko, a former member of the House of Representatives (Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency) and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Delta North Senatorial aspirant, expressed great hopes that the STARS University, Idumuje-Ugboko would be ready to admit students for the 2018/2019 academic session.

STARS University which stands for Sports Technology, Art and Science University when fully established, will be the first Sports University in Africa with its additionalfaculties to provide administrative skills for Nigerians in the area of sports development, administration and mastery of the art of sport professionally.

Recall that various stakeholders, including Anioma Youth Forum (AYF), National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Delta State Students (NADESSTU) had commended Hon. Prince Ned Nwoko who has distinguished himself in establishing the first Sports University in Africa, adding that the establishment of STARS university will develop Sports in the country, create jobs and provide employment opportunities for the teeming population of youths of Delta State, Nigeria and beyond.

National Universities Commission

The National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria is a government commission promoting quality higher education in Nigeria. It is located in the capital city of Abuja. The Commission was established in 1962 as an advisory agency in the Cabinet Office. In 1974, it became a statutory body and its first Executive Secretary was Professor Jibril Aminu. It is currently part of the Federal Ministry of Education and is a parastatal (government-owned corporation).

The Commission has a Governing Council, currently headed by Professor Shehu Galadanchi and its Executive Secretary is Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, who assumed office on August 3, 2016. Since its establishment, the Commission has transformed from a small office in the Cabinet Office to an important arm of government in the area of development and management of university education in Nigeria.

Functions

*Granting approval for all academic programmes run in Nigerian universities;

*Granting approval for the establishment of all higher educational institutions offering degree programmes in Nigerian universities;

*Ensure quality assurance of all academic programmes offered in Nigerian universities; and

*Channel for all external support to the Nigerian universities.

